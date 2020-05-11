If you love the scent of fresh lavender in the summer garden, handmade sachets are the perfect way to preserve it year-round.
Soft little pillows of dried lavender buds and rice tuck neatly in drawers, cabinets and chests. They’re just right for closets, the laundry room — even your car. Tied with ribbon, a few sachets make a sweet little gift, too.
Every few months, as the scent fades, simply give the sachets a massage to release more of the essential oils.
What I especially love is that the sachets featured here are easy to make. I’m not a skilled seamstress yet I whipped up my first set of four in about 30 minutes.
What you need
Dried lavender
Rice
Fabric of your choice (breathable)
Needle and thread
Scissors
What you do
1. In a bowl, combine one part lavender with one part rice; this is your sachet filling. The rice offsets the sometimes too-strong scent of lavender and gives your sachets a little heft.
2. Cut two 4-inch squares of fabric. Stack the squares, right sides together, and pin to prevent slippage while sewing. (You’ll be sewing the sachets inside-out.)
3. Stitch a ¼-inch seam along three sides. (If sewing by hand, use a basic running stitch.) Stitch the fourth side, leaving an opening equal to the width of a teaspoon for inserting the sachet filling.
4. Snip the four pointed corners to avoid bunching and turn the pouch right-side out. Using a spoon, add the sachet filling.
5. Fold unsewn fabric sides inward and close the opening with a blind stitch.
