Tulips, daffodils and other spring flowering bulbs are making an early appearance.
“They are maybe a week to 10 days earlier than usual, but it’s nothing to worry about,” said Scott Evans, horticulture program coordinator for the extension office in Douglas-Sarpy Counties.
That’s as long as Mother Nature cooperates. If you start seeing some yellow peeking out on your daffodils, and nighttime temperatures drop to around 26 degrees, it’s a good idea to cover the stems to protect the bulbs. If they are still green, no action is needed.
The canes of roses are starting to turn green, too, and that is a little unusual.
“Exercise some patience, and don’t do any cutting, pruning or anything,” Evans said. “We just want to leave them alone.”
A couple of things will happen if roses are pruned too early. You’ll expose plant tissue to cold weather and potentially stimulate new growth. That’s something to avoid this early in the season. Wait until about mid-April.
For people itching to get into their yards, Evans said now is a good time to pick up sticks, branches and litter, and cut away and discard old bagworm nests.
This is also a good time to water trees, shrubs and landscapes after a dry February. But before you do, insert a long screwdriver into the ground to make sure it isn’t frozen, or you’ll be wasting water or maybe causing damage with the runoff.
“If you water the lawn, use a manual oscillator sprinkler,” Evans said. “It’s too early to turn on the sprinkler system.”
You can put down grass seed, but it won’t germinate, and there’s the danger of it washing away in a heavy rain. It’s still too early for a crabgrass preventer.
Resist the urge to do a big cleanup until probably the middle of April.
“Leave all that dead stuff; it’s still providing protection,” Evans said. “We sometimes forget this is Nebraska. It probably will snow. We’ll still get some nighttime temperatures in the teens. It helps to protect the crowns of the plants. All that green growth that is ready to pop is protected from that cold weather.”
Once the danger of really cold weather is past, rake the leaves and spread them on your lawn. Mow over, bag and use them as mulch for your plants. Or just leave them on the lawn to nourish the growing grass.
Stink bugs are back
Although he’s been receiving lots of questions about greening rose bushes, Evans’ No. 1 call is about the brown marmorated stink bug.
Like many homeowners, Evans wishes it would just go away.
The pest, imported from overseas, overwinters as an adult. It hides under siding on the south and southwest sides of your home, and wakes up as temperatures warm.
The bug then follows the heat to the inside of your home. A few people have reported having 20 to 30 in a day.
“Just vacuum them up,” Evans said. “You don’t need to spray or anything.”
Check the weather stripping around your doors and windows, and plug any holes to keep them outside.
Get soil ready
Soil preparation is a big deal. Making the effort to build and heal your soil before you start planting can prevent major plant loss later.
Here are tips from the Nebraska Statewide Arboretum for getting a new garden bed ready to plant:
- Fix low spots before you break ground. It’s much easier to identify bumpy areas. To level things out, use top soil instead of compost, since compost is made up of organic matter that decomposes and can sink over time. Top soil will provide a more permanent fix.
- Spread organic matter. Topdressing with aged compost kick-starts the process of rebuilding soil structure, which is vital to plants and especially new trees. Compost, biochar, wood waste, kitchen waste, leaf mulch and grass clippings work well.
- Flip your soil gently with a shovel if it’s compacted. Mechanical tillers and wheeled equipment may actually increase compaction below the surface. They’re great at breaking up the surface of the soil, but can create a hard layer underneath where the blades scrape the layers they don’t reach.
- Activate the soil. Healthy soil includes living organisms such as insects, worms, fungi and microbes that tend to be lacking in disturbed areas. Using local materials such as leaves or grass clippings for mulch will help bring living fungi and microbes back into the garden.
