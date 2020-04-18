Tom and Sarah Shatel

World-Herald columnist Tom Shatel with daughter Sarah on a visit to the University of Missouri.

The other day, I sent a text to the senior. You got a minute?

If a text could laugh, this one howled. Yeah, her calendar’s open.

I could hear her walking down the winding stairs to my office. When we bought our house six years ago, I called them the “Prom Stairs.” I could picture bright prom dresses and coiffed hair floating down.

The senior’s prom was supposed to be Saturday night. But that was then.

She walked into my office and sat in the big chair, the chair where, 18 years ago, I read bedtime stories to an infant daughter.

Now, as our lives have become a story stranger than fiction, I had one question for the senior: How you holding up?

“It’s really only sad when people bring it up,” she said.

Hey, what are dads for?

It’s been four weeks since my senior, Sarah, left Elkhorn South for the last time. There were no last goodbyes to teachers. No hugs or yearbook signings with friends.

It was just a few months ago that she drove to Kansas City with her friends to buy a prom dress. As I recall, it was navy. And I’m sure it wasn’t one that a father would pick out, one that covered up every inch of a father’s baby girl.

This Saturday, about 5 p.m., the date would have arrived. And she would have walked down the Prom Stairs and outside for mom’s photo shoot.

Then there would have been group photos with friends and dates somewhere else. Then, the big dinner.

Mostly, there would be the “Post Prom” party, an all-night carnival held at the high school with games and school quizzes and cash prizes and gift cards and food from all the local joints.

Prom itself is not the big deal. It’s everything else around it.

Then there was the graduation party. We had it set for May 2, and we had a party room we were going to share with one of Sarah’s friends and her family. Family from all over the Midwest were coming.

Party canceled. Or postponed. Take your pick.

And the senior trip, with hotel reservations — canceled now. Maybe later. Maybe not.

Then, of course, the caps and gowns and tassels and walking across the stage. Then more grad parties and long goodbyes. The ceremonial closing of one door before walking through the next.

Coronavirus slammed the door shut.

There are no violins here. This is a pandemic that has taken lives and changed many more.

For a senior, prom and graduation are the biggest things in a young life. And yet, they have been put into perspective.

But man, that’s a lesson you learn years from now. Not in real time, senior time.

Four weeks ago, she had a gleam in her eye and a bounce in her step. Now, there’s a harder, philosophical edge to my lovely daughter’s words.

There are seniors all over the city, state and country who have had to grow up fast. For a dad, that’s the punch in the gut.

“Someone can’t take away something that you never had,” the senior says. “The thing that is most upsetting is that we don’t know what’s happening.”

What she means is, there still might be a graduation ceremony, a smaller grad party (10 at a time?) and even a scaled-down prom at some point this summer. But nobody knows when or if those things will happen.

There’s an irony here that perhaps only a dad can see. Remember all those times she couldn’t wait for school to end?

Now, the senior would do anything to have one more day.

“Everyone says your senior year goes by fast,” she says. “But especially when you don’t have the last two months.

“And now it’s just done.”

As the words came out, I had this vision of me walking my little girl to her first day of kindergarten, her hand in mine and my heart on my sleeve. It got dusty.

“Obviously, I miss going back to school, but since we’ve been quarantined, I can’t imagine my life before,” she said. “What it was like to go to school, going out on weekends or going to bed before 2 a.m.”

Don’t look at me. This dad’s in bed by 10:30.

And this dad is going to brag. The senior worked extremely hard. Got straight As while taking several college-prep courses that earned her college hours. Eye-popping ACT scores that earned her good scholarships.

She’s got law school in her sights, or maybe something that will reward her elite math skills.

The senior is headed to the University of Missouri in the fall.

Well, maybe. At some point.

Somebody please figure this thing out.

“At this point, I’ve moved on from high school, but now even college is up in the air,” she says.

“I hear that in six months, we’ll be in college and we won’t even think about high school. But we don’t know that in six months we’re going to be in college.”

Pardon me for feeling a tad guilty.

I feel for my senior. This is one of the most exciting times in a young person’s life. The transition from high school to college, flying from the nest — it’s thrilling, it’s scary, it’s overwhelming.

And that’s just for the dad.

Ever since Christmas and the countdown began, I’ve been thinking about what life in this house will be like without the senior around. Her laughter. Her friends. Her moods. Her life. I’ve been dreading it.

The last four weeks have been extra-double-bonus dad time.

Board games, TV shows, dinners with the family, conversations. Every night.

In real time, school time, she would be out the door to a job, homework at Panera, a sleepover at a friend’s house.

The senior will never admit it, but I think she appreciates it almost as much as I do.

OK, maybe just a little.

She’s antsy. She’s bored. But she’s holding up OK. And I was worried, because this time in a young person’s life has enough anxiety without all the horrible mind games that coronavirus is playing.

The topic comes up whenever the senior is FaceTiming or Zooming with friends. I heartily approve.

Life is tough and strange enough for them. The anxiety and depression they feel. Talking is never a bad thing.

“We were talking about this in school,” said the senior, referring to her online classes.

“It’s one thing for you to be impacted and affected, but when we see our parents and our teachers and they don’t know how to respond to it, it makes it scarier.

“So you can’t just be sad for yourself. I think a lot of people are scared about the unknown, what could happen with the virus.”

This is a tough spot for a father. Because, for all of my experience, I have no playbook for a pandemic.

And yet, I felt the need to say something, to reassure in a totally stupid dad way. So I went to my old standby, the bread-and-butter speech.

I’ve said it before, and though it’s probably not appropriate at this time, I went there anyway.

I said this: Everyone is different. Some people have friends for life from high school. My lifelong friends were in college. For me, college was the best time of my life.

And it’s those friends, the people, that you remember most. Not the events. Not the dresses or the parties.

It’s all those friends you chat with and text who you’re going to remember. And one day, you’ll all have one heck of a story to recall, to your kids, to your friends.

Seniors, it’s going to be OK. You’re going to be great. I know one in particular who’s going to be a star.

tom.shatel@owh.com, 402-444-1025,

twitter.com/tomshatelOWH

