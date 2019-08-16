Scatter Joy Acres will celebrate National Honey Bee Day on Saturday from 3 to 5 p.m.
National Honey Bee Day is a day when beekeepers, beekeeping clubs and associations and honey bee enthusiasts from all across the United States celebrate the crucial insect.
Come see Scatter Joy's new rescue apiary at 4966 Newport Ave., the site of the urban animal therapy-rescue ranch in Omaha.
Bees are responsible for about one-third of the food we eat.
"We take this opportunity to celebrate honey bees and recognize their contribution to our everyday lives as a means of protecting this critical species for future generations,'' Scatter Joy's Tim Heller said.
The event is free to the public.
