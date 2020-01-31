Tim Reeder has never seen such a social media flurry about a house for sale.
Now multiply that by two.
Reeder is the real estate agent for two of the most historically significant houses in Omaha — both in the Bemis Park neighborhood north of Cuming Street.
The Edgar Zabriskie house at the corner of 35th Street and Hawthorne Avenue will go on the market at the end of February at a still-to-be-determined price. The Queen Anne residence was the first home built in that neighborhood in 1889.
A block to the south is the Porter-Thomsen house, a blend of styles that is for sale for $425,000. Built in 1902, the white house with its gorgeous wraparound porch looks down over Lincoln Boulevard and Bemis Park and stands out to the north as you drive down Cuming.
Both are listed on the National Register of Historic Places, and both are designated as Omaha Landmarks.
It’s rare for a home to be a local landmark, on the national register and part of a local landmark district, said Nicole Malone, a designer for AO and a founding board member of Restoration Exchange Omaha.
There are five Omaha Landmark Heritage Districts and 29 homes on the Omaha Landmarks list.
That’s part of the reason for the buzz.
They’re also gorgeous homes.
“There is a very small pool of historic homes,’’ Reeder said. “People still understand and love them and appreciate them.’’
Malone remembers her visit to the Porter-Thomsen House on a snowy day two years ago during a Bemis house tour.
“It was amazing,’’ she said. “It was big and white and fluffy, and standing on the porch and looking over the park was one of the coolest experiences.’’
Inside, the main floor still includes stenciled ceilings and the original canvas murals of castles and landscapes along the Rhine River in Germany.
“It has a lot of amazing history,’’ Reeder said. “It has the original carriage house. You can see where they kept the horses. All that history is in there.’’
The Zabriskie house is one of the few high-style Queen Anne houses left in Omaha.
The outside has undergone a full restoration — though it’s still missing the dome atop one of the turrets that was swept away in the 1913 Easter tornado.
“It’s the most beautiful exterior preservation I’ve seen in Omaha,’’ Reeder said.
Inside, along with the original woodwork and fireplaces, many historic touches remain, including gas sconces and a push doorbell system that rings in the kitchen. It let the servants know in which room the homeowners needed help.
“Queen Anne is a style that occurred in the late 1880s. Those types of houses would have been closer to the downtown area,’’ Malone said. “With the Omaha development that’s happened, most of the houses are gone.’’
People are excited and nervous at the prospect of the houses changing hands, Malone said. They want the new owner to care for the property as has been done in the past.
“Truly, houses that are that iconic belong to the community,’’ she said. “The homeowners are stewards of keeping these homes going for decades to come.’’
Reeder says that although there’s a small buyer pool for historic homes because of the work entailed in restoring and maintaining them, they create a lot of interest.
“It’s all about emotions and how it makes you feel,’’ he said. “We buy these old homes because we fall in love with them.’’
Photos: Look inside the Edgar Zabriskie, Porter-Thomsen houses in Omaha's Bemis Park neighborhood
What a wonderful surprise. It's not in the print edition, so I won't have to buy extra copies for my three kids, who grew up in the Zabriskie House. More photos, including my 1989 color scheme of pastel colors, can be seen on the Omaha History Club Facebook. I'll repeat some of the comments I posted there:
In 1972 I was the first person to ever buy the Edgar Zabriskie house -from the estate of the son of the original builder. All original & untouched. Even the gas lights still worked. It had one electrical outlet on the first floor (what did they have to plug in, in 1889?). A huge auction removed all the contents before we saw the house, except for a giant 42 star flag in a corner of the attic, overlooked as bunting, about which Matt Hansen did a nice front-page Fourth of July story for the World Herald, 7/5/14. We loved the house and lived there for 45 years, while I raised my three kids, Theresa, Wendy, and Jamie. I painted it the first multi-color scheme in the neighborhood. We opened it to the public on numerous occasions for Bemis Park fundraisers.
Zabriskie cut no corners; in the basement were the remains of the most advanced coal furnace imaginable (hand-cranked conveyor belt, clockspring thermostat). As construction neared completion on his house in 1889 Edgar did two things; he hired a photographer to get up on a ladder with a large-format camera and take a black & white photo (I posted it on the OHS Facebook). In the original you can see a horse pulling a sod-laying contraption, and the trees are little saplings on the West side. They went through their life-cycle and died of old age while we were living there. The catalpa and linden in the front yard are still OK. The other thing Edgar did to celebrate was buy a giant 42-star flag. We had 42 states for such a short time no official flag was issued, but entrepreneurs made & sold them anyway (photo in Matt Hansen's story).
A hundred stories could be told about our years there. The Halloween parties became legendary. One year I heard a roar in the front yard; my youngest brother had ridden his motorcycle nonstop from Los Angeles to the party. Another years a fresh gang of partyers shows up at 3 AM with their own keg. That's when we knew it had gotten out of hand; no more Halloween parties.
In the great blizzard of 1975 we housed a few stranded souls. Electricity was out but thanks to the gas lights and the gas log I had installed just the week before, we had heat and light. One final story: While I was sojourning around South America in 1992 I called home and my daughter Wendy said "Guess what, Dad, I've been dying to tell you: I almost burned down the house!" Not a David Byrne lyric but a fire in the clothes dryer. With the kids grown & gone, I reluctantly sold the house three years ago.
Thanks for sharing Jim. The home is a true treasure.
