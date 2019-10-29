1152076563

A luxurious bathroom can be a refuge for peace and relaxation.

 CTW FEATURES

For years you’ve wanted to redo your master bathroom and turn it from a place you brush your teeth into your refuge for peace and relaxation.

Having high-end features like a towel warmer to an oversize shower that radiates light in therapeutic colors are some of the most popular wish-list items. What’s on yours? Check out these luxuries:

Double sinks

Many people don’t like sharing a bathroom with their significant other — unless it has two sinks. Then it’s “Party in the master bath!” You each get your own counter space and it’s the end of getting-ready-for-work turf battles.

Oversize walk-in shower

Scrub and sing with plenty of room in a big glass-enclosed walk-in shower. Outfit it with amenities like a rain showerhead, body sprayers and a spa-style bench; if it’s feasible, install a window or skylight. For a real fantasy, trick out your shower with colored lights and aromatherapy scents.

Marble-like walls, sink

When you’re talking sumptuous, the word “marble” is often part of the conversation. But is marble meant for the bathroom? “Marble is classic and luxurious but very porous and hard to maintain, especially in an area that is constantly subjected to moisture,” says Nikki Agiunaga, an interior designer at Sebring Design Build in Naperville, Illinois. But the look of marble is widespread, with porcelain and quartz making handsome substitutes.

Statement bathtub

When you step into that relaxing chamber filled with hot water and bubbles, make it a beauty, like a freestanding claw foot tub, to help soak away stress.

Heated flooring

Cold floor and warm feet are hard to face every morning, especially in winter. Radiant heat under a concrete floor will start your day off on a warm note.

Heated towel rack

You may have first seen a towel warmer while staying in a European hotel. Why not have this feel-good accessory in your own home? Install a wall-mounted unit in your bathroom and treat yourself to toasty towels every day.

Glam lighting

Fill the vertical space with a sparkling chandelier dripping with crystal ornaments for an opulent touch. “A chandelier brings elegance and romance to the bathroom,” says Agiunaga. Rather than install one directly over the tub, for safety reasons, put it in the middle of the space, if it’s big enough, or install sconces instead.

Concealed TV

If watching TV while soaking in the tub is your ideal scenario, install a flat-screen on a wall that offers a clear view of the TV but that can be concealed when not in use, such as behind artwork or in a cabinet. “My favorite concealer is the hidden smart TV mirror you can get framed or unframed,” says Agiunaga. “You can really use it as a mirror too!”

Be the first to know when news happens. Get the latest breaking headlines sent straight to your inbox.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription