For years you’ve wanted to redo your master bathroom and turn it from a place you brush your teeth into your refuge for peace and relaxation.
Having high-end features like a towel warmer to an oversize shower that radiates light in therapeutic colors are some of the most popular wish-list items. What’s on yours? Check out these luxuries:
Double sinks
Many people don’t like sharing a bathroom with their significant other — unless it has two sinks. Then it’s “Party in the master bath!” You each get your own counter space and it’s the end of getting-ready-for-work turf battles.
Oversize walk-in shower
Scrub and sing with plenty of room in a big glass-enclosed walk-in shower. Outfit it with amenities like a rain showerhead, body sprayers and a spa-style bench; if it’s feasible, install a window or skylight. For a real fantasy, trick out your shower with colored lights and aromatherapy scents.
Marble-like walls, sink
When you’re talking sumptuous, the word “marble” is often part of the conversation. But is marble meant for the bathroom? “Marble is classic and luxurious but very porous and hard to maintain, especially in an area that is constantly subjected to moisture,” says Nikki Agiunaga, an interior designer at Sebring Design Build in Naperville, Illinois. But the look of marble is widespread, with porcelain and quartz making handsome substitutes.
Statement bathtub
When you step into that relaxing chamber filled with hot water and bubbles, make it a beauty, like a freestanding claw foot tub, to help soak away stress.
Heated flooring
Cold floor and warm feet are hard to face every morning, especially in winter. Radiant heat under a concrete floor will start your day off on a warm note.
Heated towel rack
You may have first seen a towel warmer while staying in a European hotel. Why not have this feel-good accessory in your own home? Install a wall-mounted unit in your bathroom and treat yourself to toasty towels every day.
Glam lighting
Fill the vertical space with a sparkling chandelier dripping with crystal ornaments for an opulent touch. “A chandelier brings elegance and romance to the bathroom,” says Agiunaga. Rather than install one directly over the tub, for safety reasons, put it in the middle of the space, if it’s big enough, or install sconces instead.
Concealed TV
If watching TV while soaking in the tub is your ideal scenario, install a flat-screen on a wall that offers a clear view of the TV but that can be concealed when not in use, such as behind artwork or in a cabinet. “My favorite concealer is the hidden smart TV mirror you can get framed or unframed,” says Agiunaga. “You can really use it as a mirror too!”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.