The Spring Affair, one of the biggest plant sales in the Midwest, will be online-only this year.

More than 4,500 people attended the two-day event, sponsored by the Nebraska Statewide Arboretum, last spring in Lincoln. It isn’t possible to hold an in-person sale with the current coronavirus regulations prohibiting gatherings of more than 10 people.

Instead, the more than 800 available plants, trees and shrubs can be ordered and paid for online through April 19 by clicking here.

Plants can be placed in a virtual shopping cart as with other online shopping and a pickup time selected from April 23-25 at the Lancaster Event Center. More than 700 pickup times will be available.

“This year looks so different. Our hope is to cover the costs we had already committed to before we had to make adjustments to our sale,” said Hanna Pinneo, a spokesperson for the arboretum.

The sale usually raises about $40,000 for operating expenses for the arboretum.

Bluebird Nursery in Clarkson, Nebraska, will provide the plants, as it has done for the past 40 years.

“We hope people will buy plants and be really excited about getting into their garden,” Pinneo said.