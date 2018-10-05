Capture the beauty of a prairie sunset during an evening photography hike on Saturday, Oct. 13.
The hike will begin at 6:30 p.m. at Homestead National Monument of America’s Heritage Center and end at 7:30. The hike will be led by Homestead National Monument’s Artist in Residence Jim Schlett. Bring your camera and wear sturdy shoes.
Schlett is a photographer whose work has been published in the Washington Post, Reston Magazine, Fairfax Times, and Elan Magazine. A former U.S. Postal Service executive, since retirement Jim has focused on his love of national park sites.
His photos have also been featured in galleries and art shows and won numerous awards.
Jim was the Artist in Residence at Whiskeytown National Recreation Area in California in 2016 and this year was selected as an Artist in Residence at Catoctin Mountain, Manassas National Battlefield, and Gettysburg National Military Park, in addition to Homestead National Monument.
“We are excited to welcome Jim Schlett to the Monument, and to enjoy his skills as a photographer of the landscape. We hope that you will join us for his evening hike,” says Mark Engler, Homestead National Monument of America superintendent.
Homestead National Monument of America is a unit of the National Park Service located four miles west of Beatrice, Nebraska, and 45 miles south of Lincoln.
