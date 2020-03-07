Ann Etienne

Ann Etienne said it's bittersweet to give up her role as owner of Voila! Blooms in Dundee.

Ann Etienne is looking forward to visits with her grandchildren and precious free time.

After almost 18 years, she’ll no longer be the owner of Voila! Blooms in Dundee. Magdalene Omaha has purchased the business, and it will now be known as Voila! Magdalene Blooms.

Little will change, Etienne said, including her presence at the store.

“I’ll be here most of the time,” she said. “I just won’t have all the headaches.”

Although she has loved running the store, she won’t miss the long hours. She’s thrilled to have a buyer who will take good care of it.

Teresa Houser heads Magdalene Omaha, which provides healing, recovery and economic self-empowerment opportunities for survivors of sex trafficking/prostitution, trauma and addiction.

“The people who are buying it are so wonderful and don’t want to come in and change anything,” Etienne said. “The fabulous staff I have will remain.”

Etienne said she has been getting lots of positive phone calls about her decision.

“It’s a little bittersweet,” she said.

