Omahan Bob Gittins is trying to save monarch butterflies, one envelope of milkweed seed at a time.

Monarchs feed on the plant as they transform from a caterpillar to an adult.

Once regarded as a weed, the number of milkweed plants in the United States has plummeted.

Gittins, an avid gardener, had a hard time finding milkweed in stores, so he started buying seeds in bulk and sharing them with the public.

Send Gittins a stamped, self-addressed envelope, and he’ll send you one of two varieties — butterfly or common milkweed. There is no charge.

“It’s pretty incredible how many people reach out,” said Gittins, who works for a technology company in Omaha.

Last year, he gave away 1,500 seed packets. He’ll buy a pound at a time from the Save Our Monarchs Foundation in Minnesota. There are enough seeds (25 to 50) in each packet for recipients to share with friends and neighbors.

Last year, he got requests from families who wanted to teach their children about pollinators, schools with pollinator gardens and many home schools that were planting the seeds as part of their curriculum.

This year, a Boy Scout troop helped him prepare 500 seed packets, which saved Gittins a lot of time. He pays for the seeds, packets, planting instructions card and post office box. He doesn’t accept donations.

“It hits home for me what I am trying to do,” said Gittins, 39. “I love the garden and the little insects and when other people relate to it and want to be part of it.”

89599257_2909409949117205_1306141559493754880_n.jpg

Bob Gittins’ garden has lots of plants for pollinators.

Gittins said his love for butterflies began when he noticed that the flowers on his property weren’t attracting pollinators. He started to plant items that were native to the local environment.

“In 2007, I started having monarchs visiting the garden on a regular basis,” he said. “I saw caterpillars going from tiny little things and then within a matter of two weeks the size of your thumb. It’s pretty incredible to watch them grow.”

If you have a sunny spot and want to plant some milkweed seeds, send a stamped, self-addressed envelope to:

Nebraska Monarchs, P.O. BOX 642061, Omaha, NE 68164

Pollinator garden started

garden plot

Reporter Marjie Ducey has started her pollinator garden by using a cardboard covering to kill the grass.

Starting a large pollinator garden, while best practice, can be daunting.

Inspiration often wilts after a few weeks of watering, weeding and mulching, and it becomes a big weed patch.

Going small isn’t a bad idea, said Scott Evans, horticulture program manager for the Nebraska Extension in Douglas-Sarpy Counties. At least at first.

“People can get into that rhythm,” he said. “How to manage it, water it and protect it from bunnies.”

Once you get that first 10-by-10-foot section going strong, then expand.

I have several garden beds, but nothing specifically designated for pollinators. I’ve started small, covering a 3-by-5-foot plot with cardboard to kill off the grass.

The next big decision is what to plant so that you have spring, summer and fall flowers that will nourish pollinators throughout the growing season.

Spring flowers could include snowdrops, crocus and wild geraniums, Evans said. Find more ideas at entomology.unl.edu/ pollinator/pollinatorapp.pdf.

“When we start making these patches for food for pollinators, that’s just a win-win,” Evans said.

I got my packet of milkweed seeds from Gittins, and can’t wait to plant them.

I’ll keep you posted. I’d love to hear about your pollinator gardens, too.

marjie.ducey@owh.com, 402-444-1034

twitter.com/mduceyowh

Marjie is a writer for The World-Herald’s special sections and specialty publications, including Inspired Living Omaha, Wedding Essentials and Momaha Magazine. Follow her on Twitter @mduceyOWH. Phone: 402-444-1034.

