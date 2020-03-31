Take care when your child brings home that goldfish won at the school festival.

One of John Baines’ kids did just that almost 40 years ago, and now he has close to 400 fish.

Watching his 24 species of fish is a lifesaver after long hours of work.

“It’s very, very calming,” he says.

When Baines moved into his fourth house, he made sure to design a cleaning station in the basement with ready access to water and drains and work surfaces. He’s developed a system in which he can clean all 13 of his tanks in two hours.

He has linoleum flooring in his fish room, where he breeds fish, and laminated wood flooring in the rest of the downstairs.

Baines also needed space to care for his aquarium plants, which the fish love.

“It’s like having a garden,” he says. “You are always working in it.”

Baines says his best advice for raising healthy fish is to treat them like a pet and give them good food, clean water and a healthy home. And be sure to join the Nebraska Aquarium Society.

“They are a huge think tank of people who have been in the hobby from two days to 45 years,” he says. “The knowledge in that organization is just huge. I’ve had lots and lots of support being part of that group.”

