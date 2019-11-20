Sorry, Santa.
The outdoor lights, the toy train under the tree, the snow village in the living room — they will always have a special place in a family’s Christmas story. But it’s time for a change.
The kids have kids of their own, and all those traditional Christmas touches just aren’t expected anymore.
“Consider it fully appreciated after 30 years,” says Rose McCormick of Beyond the Vine.
She’s finding that as baby boomers age, their tastes are gravitating to modern traditional decor. When it comes to accessories — holiday decorations included — less is more, she says.
Last year, McCormick helped a retired Omaha couple with a holiday makeover that took Christmas decorating in a new direction.
“Our decor has always been very traditional and child-oriented with seven grandchildren,” the homeowner says. “This time we went for understated elegance.”
Her husband was in full agreement. “Simpler is best,” he says of the new look of winter whites, gold and silver.
Preparing a dinner party for 12 close friends in December 2018, the couple called on McCormick to help them turn their dining room into a shimmering winter wonderland.
They dressed the tabletop in champagne linens, gold-rimmed china, gold flatware, metallic starburst spheres, flocked branches and white lights. Fresh florals — amaryllis, roses, tulips, freesia and pine — in white vases set the length of the table provided the crowning touch.
A private caterer (a dear friend) prepared a menu that included bacon-wrapped shrimp with teriyaki glaze, beef medallions with mushroom demi-glace sauce and warm chocolate soufflé with raspberry coulis.
It was a meal to be savored, not only for the culinary flavors but also for the time together.
“The whole point of a beautiful table is to make guests feel special, whether they’re family, close friends or your bridge or book club,” McCormick says. “Add great food and the ambiance is magical. It’s a lovely memory for you and your guests.”
