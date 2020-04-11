I found this recipe for no-bake peanut butter pie while perusing Pinterest for something to make for a Friendsgiving gathering last November, and it was a hit. So much so that it’s now on my fiancé’s list of favorite things I make. (Second only to my banana cake.) So, like this recipe, I’ll keep it short and sweet: If you want a dessert that looks fancy but takes minimal effort, this is it.
No-Bake Peanut Butter Pie
Prep time: 10 minutes
Servings: 8
Ingredients
8 ounces cream cheese, softened
1 cup creamy peanut butter
1 cup confectioners’ sugar
¼ cup milk
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
2 8-ounce containers of frozen cool whip, thawed
9-inch ready-made chocolate Oreo pie crust
Chocolate syrup for garnish (optional)
Peanut butter chips and/or chocolate chips for garnish (optional)
Instructions
1. Using an electric mixer, beat cream cheese, peanut butter, sugar, milk and vanilla extract in a large bowl until creamy.
2. Fold in one of the 8-ounce containers of cool whip.
3. Spread mixture into prepared pie crust.
4. Refrigerate for at least 4 hours or overnight.
5. Before serving, top pie with remaining 8 ounces cool whip.
6. Garnish with chocolate syrup and peanut butter/chocolate chips, if desired.
Source: MotherThyme.com
