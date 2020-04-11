I found this recipe for no-bake peanut butter pie while perusing Pinterest for something to make for a Friendsgiving gathering last November, and it was a hit. So much so that it’s now on my fiancé’s list of favorite things I make. (Second only to my banana cake.) So, like this recipe, I’ll keep it short and sweet: If you want a dessert that looks fancy but takes minimal effort, this is it.

No-Bake Peanut Butter Pie

Prep time: 10 minutes

Servings: 8

Ingredients

8 ounces cream cheese, softened

1 cup creamy peanut butter

1 cup confectioners’ sugar

¼ cup milk

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

2 8-ounce containers of frozen cool whip, thawed

9-inch ready-made chocolate Oreo pie crust

Chocolate syrup for garnish (optional)

Peanut butter chips and/or chocolate chips for garnish (optional)

Instructions

1. Using an electric mixer, beat cream cheese, peanut butter, sugar, milk and vanilla extract in a large bowl until creamy.

2. Fold in one of the 8-ounce containers of cool whip.

3. Spread mixture into prepared pie crust.

4. Refrigerate for at least 4 hours or overnight.

5. Before serving, top pie with remaining 8 ounces cool whip.

6. Garnish with chocolate syrup and peanut butter/chocolate chips, if desired.

Source: MotherThyme.com

