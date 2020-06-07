The new access point at Schramm Park State Recreation Area near Gretna includes a graded bank and parking off Highway 31. It is part of the Venture Park Initiative and a water trail linking Schramm, Platte River State Park and Louisville State Recreation Area.
ERIC FOWLER/NEBRASKALAND MAGAZINE/NEBRASKA GAMES AND PARKS COMMISSION
This is a perfect time to float Nebraska’s water trails.
During the current pandemic, you can easily go with the folks in your household, (socially) distance yourselves from others, and keep your hands washed floating the state’s pristine rivers and streams.
There are dozens of other reasons to take a float trip, too.
You can do it for the openness and space that it offers and the adventure of going somewhere you have never been. You can make connections and memories with people and nature, re-trace history, see a variety of wildlife species, get some fresh air and sunshine (vitamin D) and burn calories. You can do it to leave the house and technology behind, relax and clear your mind.
I have a passion for floating Nebraska’s water trails. Actually, I have an affinity for flowing water. I grew up along the Lower Platte River corridor in Sarpy County. I am a self-proclaimed “river rat.” In fact, I have paddled nearly all of the rivers in my 41 years at the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission. And in my view, we have some of the most beautiful rivers and creeks in the U.S.
Whether it is leisurely floating a kayak on the Platte River with co-workers or paddling a canoe on the remote, wild Dismal River through an outfitter with friends, I thoroughly enjoy exploring our Nebraska Water Trails. I believe you will, too.
On the International Scale of River Difficulty, our Nebraska rivers typically rate Class I: Easy. That’s defined as moving water with riffles and small waves, few obstacles, slight risk to the swimmer, and easy self-rescue if you are wearing a life jacket. There are a few exceptions.
The Dismal River in the central Sand Hills area, for example, is a narrow, spring-fed stream that swiftly flows at about 6-8 mph. Barbed-wire fences, downed trees, stumps and rocks in the river are constant hazards. It is an “extreme sports” river. In a handful of places on two other rivers — the Niobrara and Snake — there are very difficult spots. Several rapids exist that require portage. These are Class II, III and IV rapids.
The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission has established 10 water trails or recreational corridors on specific stretches of rivers and creeks. These are generally calmer waters perfect for small non-motorized vessels such as kayaks, canoes, inner tubes, stock tanks, inflatable rafts, etc.
There’s a new, exciting water trail on the Kearney Canal. Additionally, paddlers should check out the newly designated Lower Platte River Venture Park Water Trail with redesigned, improved public access points.
You can find information about the water trails, including access points and places to go ashore for resting, camping, fishing and picnicking, on OutdoorNebraska.gov/watertrails.
Don’t want to go it alone? Find river outfitters on the Nebraska Travel and Tourism website, VisitNebraska.com.
Water levels in some rivers and creeks fluctuate with weather, so be sure to check conditions on the USGS Streamflow site, waterdata.usgs.gov, or by contacting local outfitters, nearby state park superintendents, conservation officers or other officials. Be aware that power boating traffic may be present on some of these rivers, as well.
A spot check on Thursday found all access points on the Platte and Elkhorn Rivers to be open. Water conditions remain higher than normal, however, so use caution. And wear a life jacket at all times.
Also, keep in mind that only the water in these water trails belongs to the State of Nebraska. You can float it, and some governmental entities own adjacent land along these water trails. Nebraska state statutes give you permission to portage around fences and other obstructions; however, you are responsible for any damage to the property.
Largely, private landowners own the beds, bars and banks of rivers and creeks in Nebraska. Therefore, it is up to you to do your homework to get permission from the landowner for resting, picnicking, camping or fishing on that property. Most of the landowners along our water trails do not mind floaters as long as they ask permission well in advance, are careful with campfires, do not alter livestock fences, leave the property as they found it, and pack out their trash and recyclables.
On sandbars, water recreationists must avoid violating federal and state laws by keeping a good distance from protected shorebirds that are nesting. These at-risk shorebirds are the interior least tern and piping plover.
Fishing permits have soared this spring, presumably in response to sheltering in place. Join the throngs and buy a fishing permit, bring your fishing gear and take a container or two of earthworms on that float trip. You could catch your dinner or even land a fish species you have never seen!
Bighorn sheep are dropped gently at a site in Fort Robinson State Park near Chadron, Nebraska. The sheep were collected and airlifted to the park as part of an ongoing wildlife conservation and tracking effort.
At the entrance to Ponca State Park stands the Towers of Time monument, featuring three towers, a fountain, waterfall, and reflecting pool. The monument is a celebration of the region's natural and cultural environment.
Jonathan Wood of Roxbury, N.Y., prepares a barn owl for a demonstration during his Extreme Raptor show during the Missouri River Outdoor Expo. Wood showed falcons, owls, a bald eagle, and other raptors from around the world.
Fifth graders from Plattsmouth Middle School take part in an archery lesson. Nearly 2,000 school children participated in the Outdoor Discovery Program at Platte River State Park, trying out activities such as fishing, archery, kayaking, shooting, and other outdoor activities.
"Glamping," a portmanteau of "glamour" and "camping," defines the effort to experience nature without sacrificing the comforts of modern living. Three new glamping cabins were unveiled last year at Platte River State Park in Louisville, Nebraska.
In 2011, high water from the Missouri River closed the lower roads along the river at Indian Cave State Park. Due to statewide flooding during March of this year, access to the cave and river has once again been restricted.
The eight state parks of Nebraska, operated by the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, offer a combination of beautiful scenery, educational and recreational opportunities, and camping and lodging amenities.
1 of 28
Bison roam the canyons, hills, and grasslands of Fort Robinson State Park in northwest Nebraska.
DAVID HENDEE/OMAHA WORLD-HERALD
Rick Brandt of Roca, Nebraska, saddles his mules at the Peterson Wildlife Management Area in Fort Robinson State Park.
DAVID HENDEE/OMAHA WORLD-HERALD
Bighorn sheep are dropped gently at a site in Fort Robinson State Park near Chadron, Nebraska. The sheep were collected and airlifted to the park as part of an ongoing wildlife conservation and tracking effort.
MEGAN SMITH/OMAHA WORLD-HERALD
Texas longhorns from the Valentine National Wildlife Refuge enjoy the scenic surroundings of the Red Cloud Buttes at Fort Robinson State Park.
JAMES DENNEY/OMAHA WORLD-HERALD
Rain hits Saddle Butte at Fort Robinson State Park in Dawes County, Nebraska.
MARK DAVIS/OMAHA WORLD-HERALD
Mule deer weather a snowstorm on U.S. Forest Service land near the Black Hills Overlook on the west edge of Chadron State Park.
DAVID HENDEE/OMAHA WORLD-HERALD
The West Ash fire burns at Chadron State Park near Chadron Neb., in Dawes County. In 2012, a pair of wildfires forced authorities to close the park, cancel classes, and evacuate about 150 residents.
T.J. THOMSON/FOR THE WORLD-HERALD
Less than a year after the fires, green grass returns to the hillsides at Chadron State Park, but it will take decades to replace burned ponderosa pines.
DAVID HENDEE/THE WORLD-HERALD
Located about 25 minutes east of Valentine, Smith Falls State Park encompasses trails, campgrounds, and riverbanks along both sides of the scenic Niobrara River.
MATT DIXON/OMAHA WORLD-HERALD
A historic iron footbridge leads to a boardwalk and the base of Smith Falls.
KURT A. KEELER/OMAHA WORLD-HERALD
Smith Falls is the highest waterfall in Nebraska, standing at 70 feet tall.
MATT DIXON/OMAHA WORLD-HERALD
Overlooking the Missouri and Niobrara Rivers, Niobrara State Park gives visitors a panoramic view of the rivers and valleys below.
JEFF BEIERMANN/OMAHA WORLD-HERALD
Using GPS coordinates, geocachers at Niobrara State Park go in search of hidden treasures.
LINDA WUEBBEN/WORLD-HERALD NEWS SERVICE
A young whitetail buck can be seen through the trees along the road to Niobrara State Park. The winter months offer an exceptional opportunity to view wildlife in the park.
LARRY PORTER/OMAHA WORLD-HERALD
At the entrance to Ponca State Park stands the Towers of Time monument, featuring three towers, a fountain, waterfall, and reflecting pool. The monument is a celebration of the region's natural and cultural environment.
DAVID HENDEE/OMAHA WORLD-HERALD
Alicia Wielgus of Columbus, Neb., lifts a common carp out of a water tank at the Missouri River Outdoor Expo at Ponca State Park.
DAVID HENDEE/OMAHA WORLD-HERALD
Jonathan Wood of Roxbury, N.Y., prepares a barn owl for a demonstration during his Extreme Raptor show during the Missouri River Outdoor Expo. Wood showed falcons, owls, a bald eagle, and other raptors from around the world.
DAVID HENDEE/OMAHA WORLD-HERALD
Birds take flight at Ponca State Park in Ponca, Nebraska.
REBECCA S. GRATZ/THE WORLD-HERAL
An aerial photo of Eugene Mahoney State Park, Nebraska's most popular state park.
JEFF BUNDY/THE WORLD-HERALD
Ace, the horse, shows Melynda Schmit, of Kearney, Neb., how much he wants to be fed just before the horseback riding begins.
BRYNN ANDERSON/THE WORLD-HERALD
Rainy weather doesn't deter Kylee Batchelor, left, and Trent Barnes from enjoying Memorial Day weekend as they kiss on a paddle boat in E. T. Mahoney State Park.
BRYNN ANDERSON/OMAHA WORLD-HERALD
Geese ignore a sign at Platte River State Park.
PHIL JOHNSON/OMAHA WORLD-HERALD
Fifth graders from Plattsmouth Middle School take part in an archery lesson. Nearly 2,000 school children participated in the Outdoor Discovery Program at Platte River State Park, trying out activities such as fishing, archery, kayaking, shooting, and other outdoor activities.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/OMAHA WORLD-HERALD
Students from Fairview Elementary School kayak at Platte River State Park as part of the Outdoor Discovery Program.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/OMAHA WORLD-HERALD
"Glamping," a portmanteau of "glamour" and "camping," defines the effort to experience nature without sacrificing the comforts of modern living. Three new glamping cabins were unveiled last year at Platte River State Park in Louisville, Nebraska.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Park visitors climb the stairs to the cave at Indian Cave State Park.
JENNIFER WEINLAUB/OMAHA WORLD-HERALD
Emily Welch, age 6, and her mother Lisa Welch of Hamburg, IA, visit Indian Cave at Indian Cave State Park. On the cave walls, petroglyphs carved by Native Americans thousands of years ago can be seen.
JENNIFER WEINLAUB/OMAHA WORLD-HERALD
In 2011, high water from the Missouri River closed the lower roads along the river at Indian Cave State Park. Due to statewide flooding during March of this year, access to the cave and river has once again been restricted.
Inspired Living Omaha is a premium publication of the Omaha World-Herald, delivering to Sunday subscribers. Spotlighting home, design, fashion, food, entertaining, design, travel + more. #JoinOurStory. Start your subscription today. Call 402-346-3363 or e-mail us at customerservice@owh.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.