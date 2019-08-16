Nikkila's take on insect gardening

Plant three to five of each plant so they are more easily noticed by pollinators.

He doesn't plant a lot of annuals from garden centers because many don't attract insects. "One trick is to pay attention in the garden center to what flowers the insects are visiting,'' he said.

Don't clean up your yard in the fall; that's not good for plants or wildlife. "In the spring, right before things start to pop, I go through and trim it all.''

Not every plant is a native species but that's his goal. One of his favorite places to buy plants is Prairie Legacy Inc. in Western, Nebraska. He also likes his hometown Steinbrink Landscaping.

Use pesticides in a targeted manner and sparingly or, preferably, not at all. "There are organic methods to control mosquitoes and pesticides kill everything, good and bad. More often than not, the bad insects will make a comeback and the good ones will not. In most cases, nature has a way of controlling pests.''

Nikkila is always happy to help other interested gardeners. His email is jonathannikkila@gmail.com