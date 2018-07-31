Not so long ago, men often retreated to the comforts of the garage to tool around, watch a game on a secondhand TV and take a break from the main domicile. But with most garages today packed to the gills with cars and clutter, and considering that less males work in a technical trade nowadays and may not have a garage workshop to “talk shop” in with buddies, men often seek sanctuary elsewhere on their property.
Their motto? Long live the man cave — a spot where no décor or mini-fridge is too tacky, sports spectating and movie watching is an art form, geek-friendly hobbies are pursued without discrimination and the food pyramid buckles under the weight of adult beverages and snacks.
“The man cave concept caught on over the years with the realization that, invariably one partner in a relationship tends to assert his or her design choices throughout the house. An adult likes to have at least a small portion of the home where they can express their preferences,” said John Grimes, a real estate agent in Atlanta. “Activities like playing cards, jamming with band mates, geeking out on a hobby, playing video games or watching a game with friends can be disruptive if not tucked away from the general household.”
Justin Riordan, founder of Spade and Archer Design Agency in Seattle, adds that man caves are popular today in large part because females in the home endorse them.
“It benefits the ladies just as much. She wants a place where he and his tacky things can be kept away from her well-decorated living spaces,” said Riordan.
Pam Anderson, customer service manager for a remodeling company, said her firm is getting more man cave requests for full-service bars, reclaimed wood workshop tables for hobbies and elaborate home theaters.
“We are still mainly building man caves in garage spaces, but we’re also converting extra bedrooms and attics and building additions behind the kitchen in the backyard for this purpose,” Anderson said.
“The ideal location is one that’s currently underutilized or out-of-the-way,” said Nicholas Iarocci, president of Source Development, a New York-headquartered contracting firm.
But down under remains the go-to spot for most; a recent survey of American men conducted by Joybird found that 56 percent prefer a man cave in the basement. The poll also revealed that one third of men prefer a sports décor theme, over half wouldn’t allow access by a significant other and the most crucial man cave amenity is having multiple TVs.
Iarocci said essential ingredients in any man cave include at least one television, media center/storage console, refrigerator, comfortable seating for a handful of occupants and at least minimal décor — like framed posters or cabinet-encased memorabilia. More elaborate spaces can include a game table, pool table, video projector and screen, and wet bar.
Anderson suggests setting aside at least $5,000 for an impactful man cave project.
“We’ve built man caves in the six-figure range,” she said.
When carving out a man-centric space, be mindful that it may need to morph later.
“Your design should account for future possible needs. Eventually you may need to turn that area into a play room or an in-law suite, for example,” Grimes said.
Lastly, keep resale value in mind before making major renovations.
“The return on the money spent on projects like this may be under 50 percent,” said Grimes. “Consult with a local real estate agent to make sure you’re not overbuilding for your neighborhood.”
