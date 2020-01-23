Neither rain nor snow nor sleet should keep people away from the Midlands International Auto Show this weekend. The forecast for Omaha is golden. The atmosphere inside the show, "awe-mazing.” Hundreds of the latest cars, trucks and SUVs, along with dozens of customized UTVs and work trucks, are on display at CHI Health Center Omaha through Sunday.

Bring the kids, says Tam Webb, producer of the show for The World-Herald. The wee ones will have a blast racing around on plasma cars while the older kids maneuver radio-controlled trucks and ATVs across the finish line. Robo-Tron E15 sightings are bound to be a thrill as well; the 9-foot-tall robot is an expert on ethanol — just ask him! And for a little more excitement — and a reminder to buckle up — there’s the Nebraska State Patrol’s Rollover Simulator (and Seat Belt Convincer). For many, the importance of buckling up is the biggest takeaway of the day.

chris.christen@owh.com, 402-444-1094

Tags

Chris is a magazine and special sections editor for The World-Herald. She writes on lifestyle topics and trends, including interior design, travel and fashion. Follow her on Instagram @chrischristen and Twitter @cchristenOWH. Phone: 402-444-1094.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription