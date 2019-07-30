They've been collecting treasures from family, friends, estate sales and businesses for a year.
Now, 10,000 items will be up for sale at the Douglas County Historical Society garage sale. There are a washer and dryer, an oak buffet and lots of golf clubs, just to mention a few of the bigger items.
"There's something for everyone this year,'' said Madison Shomaker, community outreach coordinator.
The sale will be held Thursday through Sunday at 770 N. 114th St. Hours are 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. the first two days and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
Volunteers have spent weeks collecting and then organizing items into categories and setting up nearly 150 tables. All proceeds support DCHS programs.
