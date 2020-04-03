Seed sales are surging across the country.

Many people are stuck at home because of the novel coronavirus pandemic and are excited about the idea of starting a garden. Others are worried about the food supply.

“We have seen a lot of interest,’’ said John Fech, a horticulturist with the Nebraska Extension in Douglas-Sarpy Counties. “We’ve gotten a lot of calls, both for flowers and vegetables. Especially vegetables.’’

Fech said it’s a great time to get your kids interested in growing their own food, too. Think backyard science experiment.

Seed packets seem to be in plentiful supply in the Omaha metro area, although Indian Creek Nursery said it was a little low on eggplant and tomatoes. Mulhall’s also saw higher seed sales in March.

But mail-order catalog sales are hopping.

“A lot of us are running out of varieties,’’ said Renee Shepherd with Renee’s Garden Seeds. “We are all selling through our inventory of filled packets.’’

Shepherd, who is on the board of the Home Garden Seed Association, said companies should be able to keep up with demand for most items but it might take longer to fill orders.

At this time of year, Renee’s Garden will usually get 300 to 400 orders on a Monday morning. In the past few weeks, it’s been 2,000 orders a day. Orders have doubled for many companies.

Shepherd, who has been in the seed business since 1998, typically sells about 4 million seed packets a year. Bigger companies such as Burpee Seeds and Johnny’s sell much more.

“Everyone is experiencing the same huge surge,’’ she said. “We’re telling people, all of us are observing virus protocol and working as hard as we can.’’

If you can’t get your usual variety, it’s not all bad.

“It’s a good time to try a different one,’’ Shepherd said.

Fertilizer can wait

It’s a rite of spring.

It warms up, grass turns a beautiful green and people start to fertilize their lawns.

But it might be time to break that habit. If your yard is looking lush, Fech asks, why would you even need fertilizer now?

“A lot won’t be absorbed,’’ he said. “It will leach into the groundwater and run off.’’

A breakdown of minerals in the soil is also giving turf a shot of natural fertilizer.

Fech said homeowners would be much better off waiting another six weeks if they have blue grass, rye grass or fescue.

“Hold off, and when the surge slows down in May, then make an application that carries you through the summer,’’ Fech said.

There are exceptions. Fech said if your grass is looking yellow and sickly, apply a light dose of fertilizer: about one-third of a bag for a typical 5,000 square-foot lawn.

If you’ve had a lot of weeds in the past, it might be good to apply a pre-emergent around the third week of April.

“If you have put on a pre-emergent herbicide for many years in a row, it might be a good year to forget that,’’ he said.

Drive-up service

It’s hard to resist those spring flowers that are starting to pop up in stores.

“People have cabin fever,’’ Fech said. “It’s just really tough.’’

It’s so early in the growing season, it’s best to stick with pansies, primrose and violas. They provide a nice splash of color on your patio, Fech said, or add some curb appeal as you walk up to your front door.

“As far as plants you can leave outside in the upper 20s, that’s about it,’’ Fech said.

For your safety, many garden centers are providing curbside pickup. Order ahead and your garden plants and equipment will be waiting when you arrive.

