Sitting on a bench in Decatur, the Missouri River’s tranquil flow offers a relaxing view. It’s difficult to imagine that 215 years ago the Lewis and Clark Expedition up the river was challenged by floating tree logs, sand bars and tall grass.
Meriwether Lewis and William Clark, both Army captains, led a 33-member Corps of Discovery from St. Charles, Missouri, to the confluence of the Pacific Ocean and the Columbia River in Oregon. The two-year adventure along meandering rivers included traveling the length of eastern Nebraska along the Missouri River and spending a few months in Nebraska, where the entourage held councils with Native American tribes, explored the wilderness and saw their first bison.
While Lewis and Clark faced unknown obstacles during their travels, you can take your own adventure along the 67-mile Lewis & Clark Scenic Byway. Rather than fighting the wild waters of the Mighty Mo, you can choose historical or cultural attractions, restaurants, even a couple of wineries to sample. The byway — which runs from near Fort Calhoun to South Sioux City — includes communities along U.S. Highways 75 and 77. The route takes you past corn and soybean fields, tree-lined stretches and rolling hills with scenic overlooks of the Missouri River. Extend your outing into Iowa via the Loess Hills National Scenic Byway and close the loop with a second or third day of touring back on the Nebraska side between Brownville and Bellevue (see map, opposite side).
FORT ATKINSON
Start with a stop at Fort Atkinson in Fort Calhoun for an up-close look at history. Built a short distance from where Lewis and Clark met with Otoe and Missouri tribal leaders, Fort Atkinson served as the westernmost military outpost from 1820 to 1827. A sculpture was erected near the actual meeting place. During its service, about 200 soldiers and civilians died from illness. A memorial near the visitors center memorializes them. The fort’s replica was built in the 1990s. Open to the public as part of Nebraska’s state park system, visitors can view officers’ quarters and civilian residences, as well as a brig. Monthly during the summer, re-enactors take over Fort Atkinson — considered by historians as the first town in Nebraska — and share what life may have been like during the 1820s.
BLAIR
Blair is the county seat for Washington County and offers visitors an opportunity to take in nature and culture. Home to Black Elk-Neihardt Park and the Tower of the Four Winds, the park has paths, trees and natural grasses. A memorial to Lakota Chief Black Elk and Nebraska poet John Neihardt, the 44-foot tower consists of a mosaic cross uniting spirituality with Native American culture. Each wind direction consists of a color that connects as part of a hoop. Two roads — the good road and the road of difficulties — cross in the middle of outreached arms.
WILDLIFE REFUGE
East of the city on U.S. High 30 — the Lincoln Highway — visitors to DeSoto National Wildlife Refuge can explore nature on foot or by boat. Boat docks are easily accessible for fishing or leisure boating. Hiking trails are located throughout the federal grounds. Home to more than a dozen species of natural tall prairie grasses, thousands of migrating ducks and geese can be viewed during late winter and early spring. DeSoto is home to a museum showcasing more than 250,000 artifacts from the 1865 Bertrand shipwreck on the Missouri River. The steamboat was traveling up the river with goods estimated at about a quarter of a million dollars when it struck a snag in the river and began sinking … in eight feet of water. Its passengers walked wooden planks to the shore. Items such as silverware, shovels and clothing were recovered beginning in the mid-1960s.
TEKAMAH
Less than 20 miles north of Blair is Tekamah, home to the Burt County Museum. Offering a look at the area’s history, the museum — located at the former EC Houston house — includes four floors of artifacts, memorabilia and antiques. Interesting pieces include early dentistry tools and a charcoal-heated clothes iron. For a unique lunch, stop at Master’s Hand. A popular tourist attraction, the shop offers a variety of goods, from homemade soups and sandwiches to chocolates and fudge. Located on the southern edge of town, Master’s Hand also carries home and yard décor and some antiques. Chatterbox Brews, a taproom and restaurant on main street, serves a varying menu, from burgers to pizza to Italian. It hosts a farmer’s market in its outdoor beer garden Thursdays during summer from 4 to 7 p.m.
Tekamah also has two wineries. Silver Hills has its own vineyard and uses only Nebraska-grown fruits for its wines. Big Cottonwood is a small vineyard with about 15 wine selections.
Way North Restaurant and Lounge on County Road G sits next door to picturesque Summit Lake State Recreation Area. Grab a seat on the new deck or enjoy a window view inside. Open for lunch, dinner and drinks. Check Way North’s Facebook page for hours and special events.
Tekamah hosts a rodeo the first weekend of June. It’s named for early western movie star Hoot Gibson, a native son. Born in 1892, Gibson worked on ranches in his early years. His acting career lasted nearly five decades, beginning in 1910, and he has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
OAKLAND
Northwest of Tekamah is Oakland, the Swedish Capital of Nebraska, which celebrates its history at the Swedish Heritage Center. Looking at its roots, from its founding by John Oak 150 years ago to the 1900s, the museum is open from 1 to 5 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday and 9 a.m. to noon Saturday.Memories Cafe downtown offers a full breakfast, burgers and daily specials. It’s open from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Next door is Flip Flop Farm Gurl, a general store and sandwich shop operated by Shannon Richter, a self-professed a farm girl, through and through. The shop carries rustic-chic home decor, bath and body products, bulk candy, candles and baby gifts, and even has a fishing corner. But you also will find a deli counter with meats and cheeses by the pound, plus soups, sandwichs, salads and specialty coffees. Open Tuesday through Saturday.
LYONS
Lyons, seven miles north, may be home to one of the oddest attractions in Nebraska. Located in a former movie theater, Cosmic Films Studio provides the backdrop for a planned sci-fi parody series featuring Cosmic Cat. While public tours aren’t scheduled, the owner typically will provide a personal tour. Simply message him at Cosmic Films on Facebook.
BANCROFT
John G. Neihardt served as Nebraska’s Poet Laureate. Before that, he wrote the acclaimed “Black Elk Speaks,” a series of interviews with Black Elk. He wrote the book inside a one-room building, which is located on the grounds of the Neihardt Center in Bancroft, northwest of Lyons. The center provides an impressive look into his life and works. It’s open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 1 to 5 p.m. weekends.
DECATUR
The second-oldest settlement in Nebraska, the village of Decatur, hugs the Missouri River. The village park offers an interesting look into town history. Residents once believed Decatur had its own trolley that ran through downtown. The source for the historical controversy was a postcard that featured a trolley. It apparently was used as an advertising gimmick to attract new residents in the early 1900s. Today, a trolley stands among flowers and other items at Small Park, named in honor of a former mayor.
WINNEBAGO
Decatur sits at the foot of rolling hills leading to the Omaha and Winnebago Indian reservations. A few miles north of town, just inside the Omaha — or the traditionally pronounced Umo Ho — reservation sits Blackbird earthlodge. Built in traditional style, the lodge overlooks the Missouri River. The tribe’s Susan La Fleshe Picotte became the first Native American woman doctor. The Omaha tribe hosts a powwow in Macy each August. This year’s date: Aug. 23 to 26. Next door to the Omaha reservation is the Winnebago — Ho Chunk — reservation. The Winnebago relocated to the area in the 1860s from its historical home in Wisconsin. Chief Little Priest, along with about 75 men, served as scouts for the Army during the Indian wars. The chief died from battle wounds. The tribe honored him with a powwow, which led to its current celebration the last weekend of July. At Ho Chunk Plaza downtown, a sculpture garden honors the tribe’s 12 clans.
SOUTH SIOUX CITY
At the northern end of the scenic byway, South Sioux City may be in the middle of building the trail’s prime attraction. A replica of the Vietnam War memorial — half the size of the one in Washington, D.C. — serves as the anchor for Freedom Park near the Missouri River, facing the Floyd Monument in Sioux City. Located on 55 acres, a pentagon-shaped visitors center will house military exhibits, while additional sculptures will be located around the park.
