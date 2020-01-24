The Nebraska Extension for Douglas-Sarpy Counties will celebrate national seed swap day with a seed share on Sunday.
The event will run from 1 to 3 p.m. at the extension office at 8015 W. Center Road.
“There will be lots of veggie seeds on hand — we’ll be sharing some of the basics like corn, beans and tomatoes, but we’ll also have a few flowers and other random veggies,’’ said John Porter, the urban agriculture program coordinator. “Gardeners can bring the seeds they’ve saved or their extra seed packets to share a little or a lot.’’
Porter will hold a successful seed-starting workshop at 2 p.m. He’ll share information about technique, temperature, timing and lighting.
Starting your own seeds can be a fun and rewarding way to add variety to the garden, he says.
“You have a whole lot more selection from a seed catalog or website, or even the seed rack at the store, than you do with the transplants at the garden center,’’ he said. “You get to find those local heirlooms saved by your friends or those tomatoes that you just love.’’
A propagation station will allow visitors to start a seed or plant a cutting to take home. There will also be lighting demonstrations.
“One of the nice things about a seed share is finding lots of different things that you may not have known about, and also being able to pick up a few seeds of something rather than a whole packet. That way you can grow lots of different things without having to buy, and potentially waste, whole packets of seeds.”
Planting season isn’t that far away. Porter said he just started some lettuce in his office hydroponic system this week. Lots of cool-season crops can be started indoors in early to mid February. Warm-season items can be started from mid-to late February into March.
10 plants to think about putting in your garden this year
Black cherry
Bitternut hickory
Pagoda dogwood
Juneberry, Downy
Oak, Dwarf Chinkapin
Plum, Chickasaw
Snowberry
Buttonbush
Hazelnut, American
Viburnum, blackhaw
