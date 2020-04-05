Diane Flynn is definitely an animal lover.

She and husband Lance Gunderson have two dogs and two cats.

But they are not fans of kitties in the kitchen where they prepare food.

“When I built this house, I had my cabinet maker and contractor put in a kitty ramp that bypassed the kitchen,” she says. “It takes them right to the basement for their litter box and cat food.”

The ramp starts in the back hallway of their 1920s farmhouse in northwest Omaha.

If the couple have guests who are not cat friendly, she simply shoos the felines downstairs and closes the sliding barn door in front of the ramp opening.

“Voila, they are contained,” she says.

It also provides a quick escape from Buddy, their biggest dog.

Kelly Gunderson, Lance’s brother, was the contractor on their house renovation, and the three of them brainstormed the ramp design. It’s constructed of 1-by-6-inch wood beams with side rails.

Lance said they were worried at first about how the cats would respond.

“We kind of put them right up in the hole,” he says. “They used it perfectly fine, and they have been doing so for five years now.”

marjie.ducey@owh.com, 402-444-1034,

twitter.com/mduceyowh

Marjie is a writer for The World-Herald’s special sections and specialty publications, including Inspired Living Omaha, Wedding Essentials and Momaha Magazine. Follow her on Twitter @mduceyOWH. Phone: 402-444-1034.

