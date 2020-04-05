...PATCHY DENSE FOG THROUGH 9 AM CDT...
PATCHY DENSE FOG WILL REDUCE VISIBILITIES TO A HALF MILE OR LESS
IN LOW LYING AREAS AND RIVER VALLEYS THROUGH 9AM FOR PARTS OF
SOUTHEAST NEBRASKA AND SOUTHWEST IOWA. IF TRAVELING, ALLOW EXTRA
TIME TO REACH YOUR DESTINATION. SLOW DOWN AND INCREASE YOU
FOLLOWING DISTANCE.
The home of Lance Gunderson and Diane Flynn has a kitty ramp.
She and husband Lance Gunderson have two dogs and two cats.
But they are not fans of kitties in the kitchen where they prepare food.
“When I built this house, I had my cabinet maker and contractor put in a kitty ramp that bypassed the kitchen,” she says. “It takes them right to the basement for their litter box and cat food.”
The ramp starts in the back hallway of their 1920s farmhouse in northwest Omaha.
If the couple have guests who are not cat friendly, she simply shoos the felines downstairs and closes the sliding barn door in front of the ramp opening.
“Voila, they are contained,” she says.
It also provides a quick escape from Buddy, their biggest dog.
Kelly Gunderson, Lance’s brother, was the contractor on their house renovation, and the three of them brainstormed the ramp design. It’s constructed of 1-by-6-inch wood beams with side rails.
Lance said they were worried at first about how the cats would respond.
“We kind of put them right up in the hole,” he says. “They used it perfectly fine, and they have been doing so for five years now.”
Deb Schroeder puts food inside one of the seven cat feeding stations on the UNK campus in 2017. Schroeder, now retired, helped start LoperCats, a group dedicated to feeding and paying for veterinarian services for the campus cats.
The 3-month-old snow leopard cubs, one male and one female, are held by zoo staffers before being weighed in September. The male weighed in at 16.53 pounds, while the female was 14.55 pounds — both healthy weights.
