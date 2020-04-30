We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

Junkstock is trying something new this weekend.

Its spring show isn't happening as originally scheduled because of coronavirus limits on crowds, but to help support its vendors, there will be a Junkstock: Online Edition, Friday through Sunday.

Here's what to expect:

The shopping event will be hosted on Junkstock's Facebook event page.

Vendor posts will be shared on the discussion wall all weekend, beginning at 9 a.m. Friday.

People are encouraged to support their favorite vendors by shopping online, liking and sharing their pages, etc. A list of participating vendors can be found at junkstock.com/vendor-list. Wares include vintage finds, antiques, food items, handmade goods.

"While it's not our norm — we get that life is different right now — we are really grateful to be able to support our vendors with this online event," publicist Danelle Schlegelmilch told followers in a Facebook Live video posted Wednesday.

She assured Junkstock fans, "The spring show will go on at Sycamore Farms — just at another date when it's safe for us all to gather again."

This is the second year in a row that events beyond organizers' control forced a change in plan for the spring event. Last year, record flooding left Sycamore Farms in Waterloo covered first in water, then in sand, mud and debris. As a result, Junkstock was moved to the Sarpy County Fairgrounds in Springfield.