“I never thought that I would end up navigating more than 1,000 miles of the Missouri River,” the modern-day explorer Jeff Troupe said. He captured this picture kayaking on Summit Lake near Tekamah, about 60 miles from Omaha in Burt County.
Jeff Troupe of Oakland, Nebraska, bought his Old Canoe kayak nearly 20 years ago and says he's counting on it to last a lifetime. He snapped this photo at an access point at Hormel Park in Fremont, Nebraska. The NRD recreation area has a long and skinny lake for an easy day of kayaking.
Signs of beaver along Logan Creek. An interesting fact about the waterway, according to kayaking enthusiast Jeff Troupe of Oakland, Nebraska: "You could leave here on the Logan Creek and paddle all the way to New Orleans."
Decatur Bend oxbow.
If Jeff Troupe could time travel, he’d put himself squarely on a keelboat in 1804, traveling up the Missouri River with Meriwether Lewis and Capt. William Clark.
The early explorers’ two-year journey into the American West has long been a topic of interest for the Oakland, Nebraska, native. An amateur historian, he joined re-enactors from the Discovery Expedition of St. Charles, Missouri, in Decatur, Nebraska, during the 2004-2006 bicentennial celebration.
Troupe, a financial adviser, is still following in the spirit of the Corps of Discovery, paddling eastern Nebraska’s rivers, streams, oxbows and lakes — not by canoe but in a kayak.
His passion for kayaking began in 2002. He and his wife, Judy, and their oldest grandson, Zakk, were wrapping up a self-guided Lewis and Clark history tour on Mother’s Day when they stopped at a brand new Cabela’s sporting goods store in Kansas City, Kansas. Troupe bought a kayak on the spot and conveniently hauled it home in the back of his pickup truck.
“I never thought that I would end up navigating more than 1,000 miles of the Missouri River,” the modern-day explorer said.
His most realistic Lewis and Clark adventure and longest journey — 54 miles in five days — was by dugout canoe with re-enactors in 2005. The route stretched upriver from St. Charles through the White Cliffs of Upper Missouri River Breaks in Montana, a National Scenic River. The adventure, at age 59, involved paddling upstream and cordelling the canoes when the water was too shallow or the current going upriver was too strong. “I lost 14 pounds. And I felt pretty good when I was done,” he said.
Experiences with keelboats, pirogues, dugouts and Chinook canoes followed. “I’ve kayaked regularly ever since,” Troupe said.
The Logan Creek Dredge, which runs through Oakland, is a favorite area waterway. “I’ve been paddling it for 16 years. One year we had a mild winter and I managed to canoe 12 months of the year.”
The spring floods of 2019, however, destroyed much of the public access established since 2011.
Troupe has since acquired permission to access the creek from private landowners, and typically paddles for two to four hours each time he goes out.
“The Logan is deep (with good flow) and there’s lots of wildlife along the shore,” he said, citing beaver, muskrat, deer and Canada geese.
Area lakes are frequent destinations as well. Lately, he has been enjoying sunsets on Summit Lake State Recreation Area near Tekamah. “When there’s a full moon, it’s just beautiful.”
TROUPE’S FAVORITE FLOATS
“All of us like to go up to Valentine and paddle or float the Niobrara River,” Troupe says. But if you genuinely want to get away from it all, here are some of his favorite lesser-known spots.
» Logan Creek Dredge. The slow, meandering stretch from Pender to Oakland teems with Canada geese, blue herons, horned owls, beavers, muskrats and white-tailed deer. Best time to spot them: early morning, late evening.
Public access points at Pender, Bancroft and Oakland were mostly wiped out by the spring floods of 2019. Troupe recently checked a remaining access point at Bancroft and the bridge access point on the east end of Pender’s main street and deemed them both to be usable for canoe or kayak.
Paddlers can expect a leisurely 3- to 4-hour float from Pender to Bancroft; and 6-8 hours from Bancroft to Oakland. Troupe likes the 2-hour paddle from Lyons to Oakland; however, there is no public access at this time.
» Upper Elkhorn River. Stanton to Nebraska Highway 15 bridge south of Pilger, 9 river miles, 3-4 hours; Wisner to Nebraska Highway 32 bridge at West Point, 16 river miles, 6-7 hours; West Point to U.S. Highway 275 bridge, north of Scribner, 9 river miles, 4 hours; best paddle, easy access.
» Lower Elkhorn River. U.S. Highway 27 bridge north of Scribner to Scribner Riverview Park, 5 river miles, 2 hours; Hooper to the County Road Bridge east of Winslow, 7.5 river miles, 3 hours.
» Bell Creek, from Arlington to Elkhorn. The creek contains a lot of broken concrete, but the channel does widen for easier navigation, Troupe said.
» Decatur Bend oxbow, Middle Decatur Bend State Wildlife Management Area. Located in Burt County but only accessible via roads in Iowa. Recommended for more experienced kayakers because of the dead falls and the Missouri River current. Half of the oxbow is in Nebraska; half is in Iowa. Wildlife and bird watching are excellent here.
» Blue Lake, Lewis & Clark State Park, in Iowa off Interstate 29 at the Nebraska Highway 175 exit. Before you paddle, check out the keelboat exhibit; rides are offered during summer.
» Summit Lake State Recreation Area, near Tekamah in Burt County. This small lake is a paddler’s dream. Anglers love it, too, for large bluegill and bass. Spectacular sunsets. Overnight camping, picnic areas, sandy beach area. Park permit required.
» Dead Timber State Recreation Area, north of Scribner on U.S. Highway 275. The lagoon is quiet and calm, and a haven for wildlife. Excellent bass fishing. State park permit required.
» Maskenthine Lake Recreation Area, 10 miles east of Norfolk, in the rolling hills of north-central Stanton County. The 100-acre lake is well-stocked for anglers. Other recreational activities include hunting, picnicking, hiking, camping and swimming. Check out the arboretum on the east side of the lake. No park permit, fee required.
In the greater Omaha area, Greg Wagner of the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission suggests:
» Zorinsky Lake, 156th and F Streets. A good lake for beginners, especially in the quieter section of water west of 168th Street. For wildlife watching, head for the area where the creek comes into the lake. Blue herons, plovers, ducks, geese, woodpeckers, muskrats, turtles and bull frogs are common. Kayak rentals available.
» Flanagan Lake, 168th and Fort Streets. Omaha’s latest flood-control reservoir in the Papillion Creek Watershed. Paddle the 220-acre lake for an hour or so, then head to shore for a picnic. Kayak rentals available; 24-hour advance reservation recommended.
» Memphis Lake, northwest of Ashland. This 48-acre lake is surrounded by a 160-acre recreational area offering camping, hunting, fishing, wildlife watching and stargazing. Overnight campers may even be able to score a spot along the water’s edge.
GOOD TO KNOW
“All of Nebraska’s open waterways have neat characteristics,” said Wagner, who has paddled a majority of them. “And most of our rivers are family oriented.” But flows can and do change quickly, especially after heavy rains.
“Water conditions remain higher than normal for this time of year on the Platte and the Elkhorn Rivers,” Wagner said on Thursday. “But all of the public access points are open. Just use caution and wear a life jacket.”
His safety tip, especially on the Platte: “If the sandbars are covered, the water is right up to the bank and there’s floating debris, it’s not safe to be on the river. Go when it’s lower and slower.”
Bighorn sheep are dropped gently at a site in Fort Robinson State Park near Chadron, Nebraska. The sheep were collected and airlifted to the park as part of an ongoing wildlife conservation and tracking effort.
At the entrance to Ponca State Park stands the Towers of Time monument, featuring three towers, a fountain, waterfall, and reflecting pool. The monument is a celebration of the region's natural and cultural environment.
Jonathan Wood of Roxbury, N.Y., prepares a barn owl for a demonstration during his Extreme Raptor show during the Missouri River Outdoor Expo. Wood showed falcons, owls, a bald eagle, and other raptors from around the world.
Fifth graders from Plattsmouth Middle School take part in an archery lesson. Nearly 2,000 school children participated in the Outdoor Discovery Program at Platte River State Park, trying out activities such as fishing, archery, kayaking, shooting, and other outdoor activities.
"Glamping," a portmanteau of "glamour" and "camping," defines the effort to experience nature without sacrificing the comforts of modern living. Three new glamping cabins were unveiled last year at Platte River State Park in Louisville, Nebraska.
In 2011, high water from the Missouri River closed the lower roads along the river at Indian Cave State Park. Due to statewide flooding during March of this year, access to the cave and river has once again been restricted.
The eight state parks of Nebraska, operated by the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, offer a combination of beautiful scenery, educational and recreational opportunities, and camping and lodging amenities.
Bison roam the canyons, hills, and grasslands of Fort Robinson State Park in northwest Nebraska.
Rick Brandt of Roca, Nebraska, saddles his mules at the Peterson Wildlife Management Area in Fort Robinson State Park.
Bighorn sheep are dropped gently at a site in Fort Robinson State Park near Chadron, Nebraska. The sheep were collected and airlifted to the park as part of an ongoing wildlife conservation and tracking effort.
Texas longhorns from the Valentine National Wildlife Refuge enjoy the scenic surroundings of the Red Cloud Buttes at Fort Robinson State Park.
Rain hits Saddle Butte at Fort Robinson State Park in Dawes County, Nebraska.
Mule deer weather a snowstorm on U.S. Forest Service land near the Black Hills Overlook on the west edge of Chadron State Park.
The West Ash fire burns at Chadron State Park near Chadron Neb., in Dawes County. In 2012, a pair of wildfires forced authorities to close the park, cancel classes, and evacuate about 150 residents.
Less than a year after the fires, green grass returns to the hillsides at Chadron State Park, but it will take decades to replace burned ponderosa pines.
Located about 25 minutes east of Valentine, Smith Falls State Park encompasses trails, campgrounds, and riverbanks along both sides of the scenic Niobrara River.
A historic iron footbridge leads to a boardwalk and the base of Smith Falls.
Smith Falls is the highest waterfall in Nebraska, standing at 70 feet tall.
Overlooking the Missouri and Niobrara Rivers, Niobrara State Park gives visitors a panoramic view of the rivers and valleys below.
Using GPS coordinates, geocachers at Niobrara State Park go in search of hidden treasures.
A young whitetail buck can be seen through the trees along the road to Niobrara State Park. The winter months offer an exceptional opportunity to view wildlife in the park.
LARRY PORTER/OMAHA WORLD-HERALD
At the entrance to Ponca State Park stands the Towers of Time monument, featuring three towers, a fountain, waterfall, and reflecting pool. The monument is a celebration of the region's natural and cultural environment.
Alicia Wielgus of Columbus, Neb., lifts a common carp out of a water tank at the Missouri River Outdoor Expo at Ponca State Park.
Jonathan Wood of Roxbury, N.Y., prepares a barn owl for a demonstration during his Extreme Raptor show during the Missouri River Outdoor Expo. Wood showed falcons, owls, a bald eagle, and other raptors from around the world.
Birds take flight at Ponca State Park in Ponca, Nebraska.
An aerial photo of Eugene Mahoney State Park, Nebraska's most popular state park.
Ace, the horse, shows Melynda Schmit, of Kearney, Neb., how much he wants to be fed just before the horseback riding begins.
Rainy weather doesn't deter Kylee Batchelor, left, and Trent Barnes from enjoying Memorial Day weekend as they kiss on a paddle boat in E. T. Mahoney State Park.
Geese ignore a sign at Platte River State Park.
Fifth graders from Plattsmouth Middle School take part in an archery lesson. Nearly 2,000 school children participated in the Outdoor Discovery Program at Platte River State Park, trying out activities such as fishing, archery, kayaking, shooting, and other outdoor activities.
Students from Fairview Elementary School kayak at Platte River State Park as part of the Outdoor Discovery Program.
"Glamping," a portmanteau of "glamour" and "camping," defines the effort to experience nature without sacrificing the comforts of modern living. Three new glamping cabins were unveiled last year at Platte River State Park in Louisville, Nebraska.
Park visitors climb the stairs to the cave at Indian Cave State Park.
Emily Welch, age 6, and her mother Lisa Welch of Hamburg, IA, visit Indian Cave at Indian Cave State Park. On the cave walls, petroglyphs carved by Native Americans thousands of years ago can be seen.
In 2011, high water from the Missouri River closed the lower roads along the river at Indian Cave State Park. Due to statewide flooding during March of this year, access to the cave and river has once again been restricted.
