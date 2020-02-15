Master gardener Glen Heitritter grew up on a farm and has always enjoyed playing in the dirt.
He prefers starting vegetables from seed. There’s more variety available, and seeds are much cheaper than buying plants, especially for larger gardens.
“There is something about planting a seed and growing it into a plant that is something you enjoy as a flower or eat and enjoy on the kitchen table,” he says.
Heitritter doesn’t just plant seeds for himself. He also helps with the garden at his church and with the Douglas and Sarpy County Extension Office’s Hope Garden Project at the Faithful Shepherd Presbyterian Church. Produce from there goes to the Heartland Hope Mission.
With that many gardens, Heitritter does some serious seed sharing with other master gardeners. He’s in the midst of distributing seeds for eggplant, onions, five kinds of peppers, six types of tomatoes, cabbage and broccoli.
Heitritter, who is retired, said he started planting more from seeds about 10 years ago. He calls his home plot a salad bar garden. His wife, Linda Swenson, is a good chef and does lots of cooking, so they use many herbs, too.
There’s no secrets to his success.
“Just read the directions on the seed packet; that’s the most important thing,” he said. “You don’t want to plant a little seed 3 inches deep.”
Heitritter has already started some seeds, and you can, too. The calendar may still say February, but the start of the growing season is not that far away.
Figure out the last frost date for your area and then count back six to eight weeks for the right time to start, depending on the instructions on the back of your seed package.
Longtime gardeners might be surprised to learn that the last frost date for this area is no longer the traditional Mother’s Day weekend. Using an average gleaned from the last three decades, the probability of frost is lower than 50% by April 20. But if you want to be safe, the threat drops to less than 10% by May 10.
“That’s the trend,” said John Porter, the urban agriculture program coordinator for Nebraska Extension in Douglas-Sarpy Counties.
Need some tips on how to get started? Porter shares all the dirt on starting with seeds:
Where to plant?
You can buy the nice trays and pots from garden centers, or you can just use containers you have around the house. Yogurt, cottage cheese and restaurant takeout containers work great, Porter said, because seeds don’t need deep soil at the start. If you are reusing a tray or pot from last year, wash it in soapy water and then in some water with a 10% bleach solution added.
Proper soil
You typically want to begin with a seed-starting mix because it’s sterile with low fertility. A potting mix is too heavy and doesn’t have enough oxygen. Potting soils also have lots of fungi and bacteria that love to infect tiny little plants. After about two weeks, the seedlings can make the jump to potting soil.
Do seeds matter?
Gardeners will have better luck if they get their seeds from a reputable source. “The seed racks you see at garden centers and box stores have pretty high quality seeds,” Porter said. They’ve been tested for diseases and have a certification stamp. Root crops do better if sown directly into the soil, but everything else is fair game.
When to start
It’s important to read the back of the package. It will say whether to start inside or sprinkle in the garden. Figure out the last frost date, which can be earlier in the heat of the city, and then plant your seeds six to eight weeks ahead as directed.
Hot and cold
After getting everything planted, Porter said, the next key to success is soil temperature. Tomatoes, peppers and cold crops like a toasty 75 degrees. You can buy a heat mat, or just put the seedlings on top of the refrigerator or a furnace register. But beware: Too much heat can damage the plants and too much cold will slow down growth. Once they get their first set of leaves, they prefer 65 degrees during the day and 55 at night. “It will keep them from getting leggy,” Porter said.
Let there be light
Place your seedlings in front of a bright window, or purchase one of several types of light sources. Turn them if they start growing toward the window.
Time to move
After germinating in the soil starting mix, the plants in a few weeks will get their first set of leaves. That’s a sign that they can move into a potting mix with more fertility. Carefully loosen the soil around their base and gently pull them up by the leaves and put them in a new pot. You can even make a nifty new container made out of old newspapers that can be put directly into your garden.
The great outdoors
Once they are ready to go outside, the plants need to be hardened off. That involves taking them out during the day and then bringing them back inside at night. Or you can put them next to the foundation of your house, where even if it gets cool at night, they’ll be protected. This takes a week or two before they’re ready to go in the ground.
Heitritter said it gets easier with practice, and Porter said you can find a great deal of satisfaction from the process, too.
“People are looking at having all those different varieties,” he said. “It makes it a lot easier to do that.”
