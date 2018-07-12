Summertime and the iris foliage is ugly. Don’t be surprised. That’s par for the course with bearded irises, which are semi-dormant this time of year.
In “The Well-Tended Perennial Garden” (Timber Press, 2006), Tracy DiSabato-Aust calls bearded irises “truly a maintenance nightmare.”
I wouldn’t go that far. While it does take some attention to keep an iris garden looking attractive, it doesn’t take long to spiffy things up. For those of us who look forward to iris blossoms every spring, this hardy perennial is worth the effort.
Start by pulling out shriveled leaves. Cut any remaining dead bloom stalks to the ground. Use garden scissors to trim off spotted or streaked leaves. If all the foliage looks bad, cut it back to about 4 inches above ground on affected plants.
If any of the marred leaves also have chewed, jagged edges, your irises may be infested with iris borers. Clip these leaves to the ground and peel each one apart. If you find any caterpillars inside the leaf layers, squash them before they do their dirty work: tunneling into the iris rhizomes below.
As a further protection against borers and foliage diseases, make a note now to cut all iris foliage to the ground and remove it in the fall, after all the iris leaves are dead.
If you noticed fewer iris blossoms this spring, your irises were probably announcing that they’re ready for you to dig and divide their rhizomes. For maximum flowers, this job generally needs doing every three or four years. Late July or early August is the traditional time for the job, although gardeners have a little leeway on timing.
After digging each clump, use a sharp knife to cut off sections, leaving each piece with a fan of leaves. Discard any rhizomes with soft or rotted spots, as well as the centers of each clump. Trim the foliage fans to about 6 inches.
Choose a sunny garden spot that has well-drained soil to replant the iris sections. Space them 18 inches apart, with the fans of leaves all pointing in the same direction. No deep planting holes are needed: just barely cover the rhizomes with soil.
Most iris specialists abhor mulch, which tends to keep the rhizomes so wet that they rot. Most gardeners abhor an unmulched iris bed, where weeds sometimes do better than the irises. I think the best compromise is to scatter some seeds of some annual flowers over the iris bed. Annuals like love-in-a-mist or larkspur will crowd out the weeds without casting too much shade on the irises. Both of these annuals will reseed readily, sparing the gardener the task of sowing more seeds every year. If the annuals come up too thick, they’re easily thinned.
