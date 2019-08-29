More than 300 vendors from across the Midwest will share their original work at HutchFest on Sunday.
Hosted by local furniture store hutch, the event will be held in North Downtown on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
This year, HutchFest is also bringing in food and drink provided by Block 16, Via Farina, Saddle Creek Breakfast Club, The Grove, Coneflower, Vis Major, Maven Social as well as 15 more local food trucks and operations.
“HutchFest is our opportunity and continued commitment to finding and providing a lively marketplace for talented artisans across the Midwest,” said hutch co-owner Nick Huff.
The street will be blocked off from 11th and Seward to 13th and Nicholas.
Additional attractions:
● Nine local, live music acts curated by MAHA scattered throughout the event.
● A non-profit row to learn and support local non-profits.
● Oversized lawn games, including bubble soccer.
● Pop-Up Dog Park Bar.
● The first 3,000 attendees get a free Hutchfest tote and koozie.
● The event is both kid and dog friendly with activities for both.
● Pre-buy tickets are $5, tickets day of event are $10 cash at the door.
Tickets and a complete list of vendors are available online at http://www.hutchfest.co/.
