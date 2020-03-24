Our fur friends are family and like any good pet parent, you should know what’s in the food you’re giving them. The ingredients for these Lola- and Maverick-approved treats most likely are in your pantry.

2020_ILO_DogTreats_PF-1288.jpg

P.B. & Banana Biscuits

Instructions

1 cup whole wheat flour

¾ cup dog-safe creamy

peanut butter*

1 whole banana

1. Preheat oven to 350 F. 2. Combine all ingredients in a bowl and mix well to form a thick dough. 3. Form the dough into a large ball. On a flat, floured surface, roll out dough to about 1/4 inch thick. 4. Using a cookie cutter, cut out pieces until you’ve used all the dough. 5. Place pieces on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper and bake for 10-12 minutes or until firm. 6. Let cool completely before serving. Store in refrigerator for up to one week. Source: dogvills.com

*Dog-safe peanut butter is one that doesn’t contain xylitol, a harmful sweetener. Most leading brands (Jif, Skippy, Peter Pan), are xylitol-free.

Doggie Delights

Instructions

1 cup whole wheat flour

1 cup oats

½ cup flax seed

½ cup beef broth

¼ cup dog-safe peanut butter

1. Preheat oven to 350 F. 2. In a medium bowl, mix flour, oats and flax seed. Stir in beef broth and peanut butter to form a thick dough. Add more broth, if necessary. 3. Form dough into a large ball. Next, on a flat, floured surface, roll out dough to about 1/4 inch thick. 4. Using a cookie cutter, cut out pieces until you’ve used all the dough. 5. Place cutout pieces on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper and bake for 20 minutes or until golden. 6. Let cool completely before serving. Store in refrigerator for about one week. Source: kitchenconfidante.com

Frozen Apple Dog Treats

Instructions

2 apples

1 cup nonfat plain Greek yogurt

Water

1. Slice two apples into small sections, removing the seeds and core. 2. In a blender, mix the apple slices and yogurt. Add water, if necessary; the consistency should be liquidy. 3. Pour the mixture into an ice cube tray. Place in freezer until frozen solid. 4. Serve outdoors — to avoid messes as treats thaw. Source: irresistablepets.net

Photos: Pets in wedding and engagements

Discuss the photos you’d like with your pet, either alone or with you and others. Your photographer and handler can work together to get the shots. 

1 of 13

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email