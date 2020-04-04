Jim Cox and Gary George built their version of the popular sliding barn door at the top of their second-floor stairs after conflict erupted when neighborhood cat Xyler came inside to live. Enid and Eustis weren’t thrilled.
“The older cats didn’t understand what playing meant,” Cox says. “They thought they were being terrorized.”
The couple, big believers in rescue, did everything they could to acclimate the cats to each other, but nothing worked. So over their usual Sunday morning breakfast at Louie M’s Burger Lust they drew up the solution and implemented it that afternoon in their Minne Lusa home.
Using plumbing pipe and eyehooks, they adapted a wooden screen door for installation at the top of the stairs. Casters allow the door to glide open and closed.
The homeowners were content, and so were their cats, hence the name.
“The landing was plenty big enough for Xyler to lay there,” Cox says. “The other cats could interact through that door without the chasing and any of the anxiety-producing stuff.”
All three cats have since passed on, but the door still comes in handy with the five felines they have now. It works perfectly if they need to keep the cats separate from guests or have to corral one for a visit to the vet.
Deb Schroeder puts food inside one of the seven cat feeding stations on the UNK campus in 2017. Schroeder, now retired, helped start LoperCats, a group dedicated to feeding and paying for veterinarian services for the campus cats.
The 3-month-old snow leopard cubs, one male and one female, are held by zoo staffers before being weighed in September. The male weighed in at 16.53 pounds, while the female was 14.55 pounds — both healthy weights.
Marjie is a writer for The World-Herald’s special sections and specialty publications, including Inspired Living Omaha, Wedding Essentials and Momaha Magazine. Follow her on Twitter @mduceyOWH. Phone: 402-444-1034.
Inspired Living Omaha is a premium publication of the Omaha World-Herald, delivering to Sunday subscribers. Spotlighting home, design, fashion, food, entertaining, design, travel + more. #JoinOurStory. Start your subscription today. Call 402-346-3363 or e-mail us at customerservice@owh.com
