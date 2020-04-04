It's a cat contentment – not containment – door.

Jim Cox and Gary George built their version of the popular sliding barn door at the top of their second-floor stairs after conflict erupted when neighborhood cat Xyler came inside to live. Enid and Eustis weren’t thrilled.

“The older cats didn’t understand what playing meant,” Cox says. “They thought they were being terrorized.”

The couple, big believers in rescue, did everything they could to acclimate the cats to each other, but nothing worked. So over their usual Sunday morning breakfast at Louie M’s Burger Lust they drew up the solution and implemented it that afternoon in their Minne Lusa home.

Using plumbing pipe and eyehooks, they adapted a wooden screen door for installation at the top of the stairs. Casters allow the door to glide open and closed.

The homeowners were content, and so were their cats, hence the name.

“The landing was plenty big enough for Xyler to lay there,” Cox says. “The other cats could interact through that door without the chasing and any of the anxiety-producing stuff.”

All three cats have since passed on, but the door still comes in handy with the five felines they have now. It works perfectly if they need to keep the cats separate from guests or have to corral one for a visit to the vet.

6 cat stories from our archives for a purr-fect National Cat Day

In honor of National Cat Day, here's a look at a few newsworthy felines. 

1 of 6

marjie.ducey@owh.com, 402-444-1034,

twitter.com/mduceyowh

Tags

Marjie is a writer for The World-Herald’s special sections and specialty publications, including Inspired Living Omaha, Wedding Essentials and Momaha Magazine. Follow her on Twitter @mduceyOWH. Phone: 402-444-1034.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email