Throwing a housewarming party gives you the chance to proudly show off your new place to family and friends. Once you send the invitations, it also gives you a deadline to get your house in order! Here’s how to throw a party everyone — including you — will love:
Plan the party as an open house
A housewarming party is often an informal affair, so an open house makes sense. “It’s ideal for the couple who is still settling in and doesn’t want extra stress by worrying about things like exact meal timing or a seating chart,” says New York City event planner Jason Mitchell Kahn. The style also works if you have a small house that couldn’t hold all of your guests at once. Since there are no planned activities other than a casual house tour or a surprise aspect to it, your friends and family don’t all have to be at your house at the same time. Be sure to call it an open house on the invites.
Email invitations to everyone
Since it’s a casual party, you don’t need to send invitations any earlier than two weeks ahead. Don’t forget to invite the neighbors. What better way to meet the people you’ll be seeing when you walk the dog down the street every day!
Time it right
If you’re serving a cold buffet or finger foods, “it’s best to host the open house between lunch and dinner,” says Kahn, “so guests aren’t necessarily expecting a full meal.” So instead of a noon to 3 p.m. get-together, you’d plan a party from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Keep the menu simple and safe
“Serve food that can sit for a long time and not require lots of maintenance,” says Kahn. His suggestion that’s perfect for a casual gathering: creating a big foraging table with vegetables, cheeses, cured meats, crackers and bread. (If the cold buffet will be out longer than two hours, put the platters on ice, advises the Food and Drug Administration.) If you haven’t unpacked your serving platters yet, Kahn says to cover a large table or kitchen island with brown craft paper and place all food directly on it instead. (To keep the food safe, prepare several small platters ahead of time, keep them refrigerated, and switch the food out at the two-hour mark.)
Make cleanup easy
Though it may not be your usual style, it’s perfectly OK to use disposables at a housewarming, especially if your party dishes and glasses are still in bubble wrap. To be kind to Mother Earth, check out disposable paper goods made from sustainable materials like bamboo. To eliminate cups, Kahn suggests offering pre-batched craft cocktails and good wines available in individual bottles, cans, and boxes that can be recycled.
Get the most visible parts of your house in order
If the date for the housewarming party creeps up on you and there are still a ton of boxes to unpack, don’t panic — prioritize. Concentrate on unpacking boxes in the rooms your guests will spend the most time in, probably the living room, dining room, kitchen and bathroom. Stack any unopened boxes neatly in the bedrooms and wherever else guests will only see for a few moments during the house tour.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.