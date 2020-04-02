...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 1 PM CDT
Almost every room in the house has been updated since Carl became part of the family six years ago.
Pets and plants have never been a problem for Russett Thompson.
She’s not sure why, considering she has two dogs, four cats and more than 50 indoor flowers.
But a snap of the fingers when any pets venture too close seems to do the trick.
“I feel like I’ve just been very fortunate,” she says. “Cats are very intelligent. They’ve never destroyed anything or swallowed anything.”
She’s lucky; because that’s not always the case when it comes to pets. The river rock surrounding my potted dieffenbachia, which I added to keep out marauding paws, makes it a bear to carry inside and out every spring and fall.
But Russett does have another story to tell.
She and husband Steve hadn’t planned to move yet when they spotted the four-bedroom walkout ranch on an acreage outside of Blair. Russett is a country girl and Steve is from the city, so she was thrilled that he liked it as much as she did.
They moved in, happy so little work needed to be done immediately after a hasty and exhausting transformation of their previous house to get it ready to sell.
But then they brought home a puppy to keep Shih Tzu mix Prudie company. Carl started having accidents, and soon the carpet had to go. The Thompsons picked a wood-look ceramic tile so 80-pound German shepherd Howard wouldn’t slip on or scratch hardwood floors.
But while tearing up carpet, they decided they’d like a more open concept. So down came a load-bearing wall that opened up the kitchen to the rest of the house. Sadly, that made the state of their old cupboards more noticeable, so they painted those and added new countertops and a backsplash.
Suddenly, the guest bathroom didn’t seem to have the right flow, and it underwent a major gut. All the bedrooms had to be brought up to snuff with new paint and ceiling fans.
The only thing they didn’t touch was the master bathroom.
“Pretty much everything has been redone,” Russett says. “It’s all because we got a puppy.”
Carl, the most expensive puppy in the world, is now 6, and work continues.
They’ve put in dutch doors to some guest rooms to bring more light into the main living area while keeping the dogs out. Steve, a steamfitter, worked with a friend to add an iron handrail on the staircase leading to the basement. Replacing carpets in the guest bedrooms is likely next.
Russett doesn’t regret adding puppy Carl to their brood and all the ensuing updates. Otherwise, she says, they wouldn’t have had the motivation to tackle so much, so quickly.
Steve might have other ideas.
“My husband doesn’t think it’s funny. I do,” she says. “He’s the one who does all of the work.”
Name: Sully
Breed: Pit bull terrier and boxer mix
Age: 1 year, 4 months
Sex: Neutered Male
First day at NEHS: Aug. 11
Bio: I'll be your shadow and follow you everywhere. I may do best with another dog who can help me feel more safe and secure. I cannot live with small animals because they overwhelm me. With my bashful side, I would do better in a house than an apartment setting.
Name: Ariel
Breed: Boxer mix
Age: 1 year and 2 months old
Sex: Spayed Female
First Day at NEHS: Nov. 1, 2019
Bio: My name is Ariel. I'm interested but a little fearful around new people and new environments. I'm looking for a home that will go slow with me as I adjust to a new routine. This would be easiest in a lower traffic home. If there are children in the home, I'd do best with children older than 12. Once I'm comfortable with you, I'm very loving and affectionate. I'm looking for a home where I can be the only dog and soak up all the affection and attention you have. I'd love to meet you and show you what a great companion I can be! I need to meet all members of the home before leaving the shelter to ensure that it will be a great fit.
Ariel will be shown by appointment only.
Name: Baby
Breed: labrador retriever mix
Age: 2 years and 3 months old
Sex: Spayed Female
First Day at NEHS: Dec. 4, 2019
Bio: Hi, my name is Baby. I am a shelter staff favorite. They say I am pretty fun... I am super cuddly and affectionate. I sure know how to make brighten anyone's day. I hear I also have really good dog skills. I really enjoy playing with other dogs and it is one of my favorite things. Going to a home with another dog would be a dream come true and help keep me busy. I do have a bit of a pushy side and can be a little demanding for attention if you are ignoring me. My new home will need to be sure to only give me attention when I am being a good girl. Don't worry too much about that though, the staff here will teach you everything you need to know so you can raise me right! My new home will need to be one without children under the age of 12 and a fenced in yard.
Baby will be shown by appointment only.
Name: Constantine
Breed: Treeing walker coonhound mix
Age: 1 year and 5 months old
Sex: Neutered Male
First Day at NEHS: Jan. 19, 2020
Bio: Hi, my name is Constantine. I'm a typical scent hound which means I love companionship but can be aloof as well. I'm loving and intelligent, but I can be stubborn when I'm not motivated enough to show off my tricks. I like to use my voice to tell you all about it or let you know I've found a scent, this is called baying. The neighbors may not appreciate my "singing voice." If I am too vocal, an apartment may not be the best setting for me and I can't be left outside alone long, especially with nothing to do. I'm high energy which means I need a family that will give me the daily mental and physical exercise I need, doing nose work games would be a great activity to keep me mentally stimulated and harness my scent instincts. If you're a hound lover, then I'm your perfect companion. I'm a dog that loves my people and prefers not to share them with any other furry friends in the home. I may be a social butterfly seeing other dogs while out on walks or I may just "dog watch" and keep on going for our stroll. I would just prefer to be the furry king of my new forever home and must be the only dog.
Name: Ella
Breed: Black mouth cur mix
Age: 7 years old
Sex: Spayed Female
First Day at NEHS: Jan. 18, 2020
Bio: People might describe me as shy and a little sensitive with handling. I'm looking for a home where people will go slow and be gentle, allowing me to gain confidence at my own pace. I would do best in a low-traffic home without children under 12, as a busy household would be too overwhelming for me. I'm the type of dog that needs to be the star of the show. This means that I need a home where I'm the only dog so your attention will solely be on me for your canine companionship. I'd love to meet all members of the home to make sure I'm a good fit for your family.
The hustle and bustle of the adoption kennels was a little too overwhelming for me. I'm located in a quieter area of the shelter. Let your adoption coordinator know if you are interested in meeting me.
Name: Stanley
Breed: Pointer and pit bull terrier mix
Age: 2 years and 2 months old
Sex: Male
First Day at NEHS: Jan. 11, 2020
Bio: Stanley seemed to have a pretty rough start to life. When he came to the shelter he was dirty and had a large, heavy chain around his neck. He was very unsure of people and his new environment. The staff and volunteers here patiently worked to gain his trust. It took a week before we were able to pet him. Soon after that, Stanley figured out we were the good guys and has really come out of his shell. He loves to play with toys and is coming to us for attention and pets. Stanley is going to need a quiet home, without children under 12 that will let him warm up at his own pace. Playing with dogs is so much fun for him! His new home will need to have a confident dog that can help show him the ropes. He is still learning to walk on leash, so a fenced in yard is a must.
Stanley will be shown by appointment only.
Name: Nigel
Breed: rat terrier mix
Age: 4 years old
Sex: Neutered Male
First Day at NEHS: Jan 29, 2020
Bio: Hi, my name is Nigel. I love to be busy, both physically and mentally. Do you like your crosswords to work your brain? Well I love the dog version of those things, like puzzle feeders, Kongs, and other activities and toys that work my brain activities. Do you enjoy running or hiking or any other fun activities? I would love to go with you to get my workout in as well. If you have an active home, then I'm the energetic canine companion for you. I need to work on getting back in shape so make sure to gradually up my exercise rather than jumping straight in to the strenuous stuff. I can be shy at times and sensitive so I am looking for a home with just adults. I do not enjoy the company of other dogs so I would like to be the only pup in my forever family.
Name: Amor
Breed: Boxer and American staffordshire terrier mix
Age: 4 years old
Sex: Spayed Female
First Day at NEHS: Feb. 06, 2020
Bio: My name's Amor. My friends call me Amor because I'm just so full of love. It may take me a little while before my true personality shines through. I can be a shy girl around new people. As long as you give me time to warm up, I'll show you how sweet and affectionate I am. I'm looking for a lower-traffic home that will go slow with me as I get used to the routine of the house and family members. If there are children in the home, it would be best that they are closer to their teenage years. Because of my bashful side, I would do better in a home than an apartment setting. I cannot live with cats or small animals. I'll need to meet all members of the home, as well as resident dogs, before leaving the shelter to ensure that it will be a great fit. Valentine's Day may be over, but I promise you won't want to miss out on all the love I have to share.
Amor will be shown by appointment only.
Name: Tille
Breed: Boxer and pit bull terrier mix
Age: 2 years and 1 month old
Sex: Spayed Female
First Day at NEHS: Feb. 03, 2020
Bio: Hey there, my name is Tille. People might describe me as bashful or maybe a little sensitive to my surroundings. This just means you'll be the apple of my eye and my source of safety and security. I'm looking for a person that will understand me and help me gain confidence at my own pace. I would appreciate a quiet, low-traffic home without children, as a busy household may be overwhelming for me. If I go to a home with children, they'll need to be closer to their teens, as younger children are just too overwhelming for me. Hopefully once I warm up and get comfortable, you'll see the energetic, playful side of my personality. I need to meet all family members, including resident dogs, before going to my new forever home as I want to make sure I can fit right into the family.
Name: Nacho
Breed: Labrador retriever and American bulldog mix
Age: 2 years and 8 months old
Sex: Neutered Male
First Day at NEHS: Feb. 17, 2020
Bio: Hi! My name is Nacho. People might describe me as bashful and a little sensitive to my surroundings. I can be hesitant around people I don't know, but to the ones I trust, I'm just a big love bug. It may take me extra time to warm up, but once I come out of my shell, I'm a fun-loving, active boy with a bit of a rowdy side! Because I can get overwhelmed in new environments, I'm more of a homebody than a social butterfly. If you have a low-traffic home and a fenced in yard, I might just be the dog for you! I will need a home without children under the age of 12. I can jump a 6-foot fence, so a home committed to keeping me in the yard and safe is a must! I'm a dog that needs to be the star of the show. This means that I need a home where I'm the only dog so your attention will solely be on me for your canine companionship.
Marjie is a writer for The World-Herald’s special sections and specialty publications, including Inspired Living Omaha, Wedding Essentials and Momaha Magazine. Follow her on Twitter @mduceyOWH. Phone: 402-444-1034.
Inspired Living Omaha is a premium publication of the Omaha World-Herald, delivering to Sunday subscribers. Spotlighting home, design, fashion, food, entertaining, design, travel + more. #JoinOurStory. Start your subscription today. Call 402-346-3363 or e-mail us at customerservice@owh.com
