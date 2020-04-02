Pets and your plants

Russett Thompson said her kitties would rather tackle crumpled paper than any of her plants, many of which are succulents so they don’t require frequent watering. But if you’ve had a problem between your pets and plants, here are some tips from Scott Evans of the Nebraska Extension in Douglas-Sarpy Counties.

Protecting indoor plants from pets

» Isolation Putting plants out of reach is probably the easiest and most convenient way to keep them safe from Fido and Fluffy.

» Go antiquing Oversized birdcages and wire cloches are two great ways to display and keep plants behind bars, away from furry friends.

» Behind glass Small plants such as miniature African violets, heart ferns and even Venus flytraps can easily be kept behind glass in terrariums or 10-gallon fish tanks that your kids aren’t using anymore.

» Solitary confinement Empty-nesters can turn an unused bedroom into a plant room and use an old garden gate for a door.

» Bad taste A veterinarian can suggest taste deterrents if your furry companions are nibbling on foliage.

» Put a fork in it Old kabobs and mismatched forks can be inserted into the potting soil to help train against digging.

» Going green Work with your veterinarian to find out if growing cat grass (oats) will help sate the urge to nibble on your greenery.

Protecting pets from plants

» Selection Not all houseplants make good companions for our four-legged buddies. Check out the plant lists for cats and dogs on aspca.org before you go plant shopping.

» Go silk Silk plants are more realistic than they once were. Choosing botanically correct silk plants will fool your friends while preventing unwanted nibbles.

» Bell bottoms Narrow containers can be tipped over. Choose wide-bottom pots to help reduce the chances of accidental tipping.

» Sunbathing Carve out a spot on your pet’s favorite windowsill just for them. Sharing real estate can prevent turf wars.