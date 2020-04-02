Pets and plants have never been a problem for Russett Thompson.

She’s not sure why, considering she has two dogs, four cats and more than 50 indoor flowers.

But a snap of the fingers when any pets venture too close seems to do the trick.

“I feel like I’ve just been very fortunate,” she says. “Cats are very intelligent. They’ve never destroyed anything or swallowed anything.”

She’s lucky; because that’s not always the case when it comes to pets. The river rock surrounding my potted dieffenbachia, which I added to keep out marauding paws, makes it a bear to carry inside and out every spring and fall.

But Russett does have another story to tell.

She and husband Steve hadn’t planned to move yet when they spotted the four-bedroom walkout ranch on an acreage outside of Blair. Russett is a country girl and Steve is from the city, so she was thrilled that he liked it as much as she did.

They moved in, happy so little work needed to be done immediately after a hasty and exhausting transformation of their previous house to get it ready to sell.

Stairs

Steve Thompson and a friend put in new stairs leading to the basement.

But then they brought home a puppy to keep Shih Tzu mix Prudie company. Carl started having accidents, and soon the carpet had to go. The Thompsons picked a wood-look ceramic tile so 80-pound German shepherd Howard wouldn’t slip on or scratch hardwood floors.

But while tearing up carpet, they decided they’d like a more open concept. So down came a load-bearing wall that opened up the kitchen to the rest of the house. Sadly, that made the state of their old cupboards more noticeable, so they painted those and added new countertops and a backsplash.

Suddenly, the guest bathroom didn’t seem to have the right flow, and it underwent a major gut. All the bedrooms had to be brought up to snuff with new paint and ceiling fans.

The only thing they didn’t touch was the master bathroom.

“Pretty much everything has been redone,” Russett says. “It’s all because we got a puppy.”

Carl, the most expensive puppy in the world, is now 6, and work continues.

They’ve put in dutch doors to some guest rooms to bring more light into the main living area while keeping the dogs out. Steve, a steamfitter, worked with a friend to add an iron handrail on the staircase leading to the basement. Replacing carpets in the guest bedrooms is likely next.

Russett doesn’t regret adding puppy Carl to their brood and all the ensuing updates. Otherwise, she says, they wouldn’t have had the motivation to tackle so much, so quickly.

Steve might have other ideas.

“My husband doesn’t think it’s funny. I do,” she says. “He’s the one who does all of the work.”

