My husband was mowing one day when a flustered neighbor came running his way with an urgent question.
“Do you have a pet snake?”
What? No. Why?
“There’s a python in my backyard.”
The Nebraska Humane Society had been notified and an animal control officer was on the way.
By the time he arrived, the gallery at my neighbor’s fire pit had grown to a dozen curious kids and related adults.
“There he is! See him?” my neighbor said as the unwelcome guest slithered under a stack of limestone slabs.
James Johnson, the snake wrangler, confirmed his hunch with the snap of a photo: “It’s a bullsnake. They’re native to Nebraska and pretty common.”
My reptile-intolerant neighbor still wanted the python imposter removed. (But not to my yard, thank you!) Johnson was willing to agree to relocation, but the reptile by now had retreated deeper into the stones.
Johnson speculated that the big snake would high-tail it back into a nearby crop field after dark. “He certainly doesn’t want to be here anymore, I can guarantee you that.”
Bullsnakes, which aren’t venomous, eat rodents. “And there’s a ton of mice in that field,” Johnson said. “He’s probably been living there his whole life.”
No worries about the false alarm, he assured us.
“Everybody thinks they have a python in their yard,” Johnson confided to me with a smile as I followed him back to his vehicle.
What’s the most unusual thing he’s handled?
“I once got called to remove an alligator from a yard. It turned out to be a lawn ornament.”
***
We recently joined a neighborhood group on the Nextdoor app. When the chatter turned to a peacock roaming with three turkeys, we knew it was Lord Feathermore (above). We claim the wild peafowl as “ours.”
In mid-May we witnessed the most amazing interaction between Lord Feathermore and a tom turkey with a badly injured foot. The two made their way to our patio, sheltering in place for more than eight hours. As the weary tom rested in a cushy flower bed, the peacock kept watch, maintaining 6 feet of social distance atop the patio wall. As sundown approached, Lord Feathermore coaxed his injured buddy up and led him safely across our busy road toward a spot where the turkey flock is known to roost.
***
The wildlife gets even better. Early one morning in mid-April, my husband spotted a bobcat outside our kitchen window.
I’m beginning to wonder if we should call our place Wildlife Safari Park North.
Here’s praying that Lord Feathermore and the bobcat never meet.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.