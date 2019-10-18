Learn more about one of the best genealogy collections in the Midwest by attending a program designed for anyone interested in genealogy.
Omaha Public Library and the Greater Omaha Genealogical Society will host the 11th Annual Genealogy Lock-In on Oct. 25 from 6:30 to 9 p.m. at the W. Dale Clark Main Library, 215 S. 15th St.
Refreshments will be served and door prizes will be awarded to lucky participants. Parking stubs from Omaha Park One (15th & Douglas) will be validated for program participants. Advance registration is required at omahalibrary.org or 402-444-4826.
Library staff and GOGS members will be available to help participants with their family history research by sharing genealogical treasures in OPL’s collection and online. Participants are encouraged to bring laptops and flash drives, if desired. Computer guest passes will be available for participants who do not have a valid Omaha Public Library card.
The event will also feature a presentation of "Daniel Freeman: America's First Homesteader," performed by the celebrated “edu-tainer” Darrel Draper. Draper will portray “Old Number One,” a humorous and historically factual account of America’s first homesteader and the impact of the Homestead Act in settling the West.
Additional family history nonth events include:
- Sunday, 2 to 3 p.m.: Ask An Archivist: Preserving Your Heirlooms at W. Dale Clark Main Library. Archivist Abby Cape will talk about basic preservation best practices and answer questions about storing and protecting family treasures. Registration is required at omahalibrary.org or 402-444-4826.
- • Sunday, Oct. 27, 1:30 to 2:30 p.m.: Irish Records You Can Access for Free (and a Few Worth Paying For) at W. Dale Clark Main Library. Barbara Scanlon, genealogy specialist at the Kansas City Irish Center and co-chair of genealogy for the Kansas City Irish Fest, will demonstrate excellent websites for Irish family history research, highlighting little-known, but invaluable records such as those generated by the Old Age Pension Act of 1908 (261,668 applications drawing on the 1841 and 1851 Irish censuses). This event is co-sponsored by the Irish Interest Group of the Greater Omaha Genealogical Society. Registration is required at omahalibrary.org or 402-444-4826.
The library offers many opportunities year round to begin or continue researching family history using OPL’s extensive genealogy resources, such as MyHeritage, Ancestry Library Edition, Fire Insurance Maps Online, Omaha Star Digital Archives and the Gilbert M. and Martha H. Hitchcock Omaha World-Herald Digital Archive.
