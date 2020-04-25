Haiku-poetry-literacy

A poetry assignment from Ella, a fifth-grader at Laura Dodge Elementary School.

 REBECCA MOSHMAN
Fifth-graders at Laura Dodge Elementary School learned about haiku in April, National Poetry Month.

Poetry writing is part of the curriculum for that grade level, said Rebecca Moshman, one of three fifth-grade teachers at the school.

In studying haiku, the students were asked to write about the novel coronavirus and sheltering in place.

“Some are more related to the topic than others,” Moshman said of the body of work turned in since April 6.

“I love what the kids came up with,” said the first-year teacher with Omaha Public Schools.

She was most struck by the range of emotion in the writings, including loneliness.

“They miss everything about school that’s social,” Moshman said.

But the students also focused their 17 non-rhyming syllables on summertime activities, starry skies and favorite treats. Here’s a sampling from the school’s three fifth-grade classrooms.

When in quarantine,

I like to read books a lot,

Lunch, then more reading.

— Alexis

Home

Chores, Homework

Relax, Eat, Play

My Dogs are the Best

— Noah H.

Biking and swimming

Are fun outside with my friend

Soccer is fun too

— Richmond

Buttery and salty, caramelly and sweet

A delicious treat for everyone and puts smiles

On faces, served at movies

— Paisley

Trap in quarantine

Caused by Coronavirus

Hoping for a cure

— Lucas

When I look into the night sky all I see is stars,

millions more than I can count, shining from above.

They make patterns, shapes and constellations too,

some that I may never see.

Oh, beautiful stars!

— Ella

Coronavirus

Horrible, unable to visit friends, fear in all people,

Unable to visit family, people dying,

Unable to find toilet paper, sanitizer, and supplies,

Schools closed for the rest of the year, missing teachers,

Friends, and my 5th-grade graduation and final walk-through/clap out.

When will this whole thing end???

— Colin

Off we go on a new adventure

Away on new wings of life

Hoping that it will be pleasant,

Alas 5th grade was joyous,

And now on a new adventure.

Buffet Middle school, here I come

— Alaina B.

Hi my name is Li’a

It’s really nice to meet ya

I’m from Honolulu

And I drive thru Kapahulu

To meet my Ohana

— Li’a

Art supplies,

Markers, pencils

Paint brushes

Colored pencils, paper

Art Supplies

— Gabby

You just can’t wait to

Run

Jump

Scream

And Shout

— Levi

