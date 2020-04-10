Photos: Coronavirus affects Nebraska

Baking day with Aunt Barb has survived high school, marriages and babies.

With the help of technology, Barb Nissen and her nieces won’t let the coronavirus stop the occasion on Saturday either.

Although Joan Stoller, Anne Stahl and Natalie Schmieding and their children can’t be there physically, they still plan to be a part of an Easter bread roll baking tradition that began more than 30 years ago.

The new ingredient Saturday is Nissen’s cell phone and a rookie assistant, her husband Bruce. The recipe is always the same.

“She’ll prop up the phone in the kitchen,’’ Stahl said, “and we’ll watch her knead the bread.’’

Missing will be the amazing smell of what they call grandma’s rolls wafting over the house near 90th and Center as it has for so many years. It’s one of the best parts of the day.

“When it’s done we always have to sample it before we serve it on Sunday for Easter dinner,’’ Stahl said.

They’d always make two batches, so there was enough for tasting and a lavish spread on Easter. This year, instead of 19 at the table, it will be just the Nissens, so one will do. The coronavirus has derailed the family dinner, too.

The couple never had any children of their own, so it was a joy to have sister Karen Swanda’s daughters over. They felt the same way.

“We loved the special time with Aunt Barb,’’ Stahl said. “As kids it was great to have the fun night away from home.’’

They’d go to church on Good Friday, then to Aunt Barb and Uncle Bruce’s house for a movie and sleepover. Saturday morning they began the four-hour process of making rolls.

The recipe they follow is from Nissen’s grandmother Hulda Mueller, knead twice and then baked while they played games. Heaven forbid that the water used to dissolve the yeast was too hot, or it would kill the yeast and ruin the rolls. That’s what happened the first time Nissen made it on her own, a story the girls love to hear every year. It’s a tradition.

The sleepover and baking day took some maneuvering when the girls were involved in high school sports, but they still managed.

Now the sisters have eight kids between them, ranging from newborn to seven, and each wants a chance to crack eggs and measure ingredients, at least. They already have a favorite part of the process, too, just like their moms.

“I think they like the kneading process, they like to play in the dough and get messy,’’ Stahl said. “They enjoy the cousin time and time with great aunt Barb.’’

There’s nothing like having an Aunt Barb in your life, the sisters say. She’s taken on that loving role with her grand nieces and nephews, too, reading them stories via Zoom during this time of social distancing.

“She’s amazing; we know she loves us so much,’’ Stahl said. “She used to have her own aunt day, like mother’s day. She’s so special to us she needed her own day.’’

