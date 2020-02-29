When Stacie Muhle first pitched the idea of a wine room that resembled the inside of a wine barrel, she expected clients Matt and Laurie Willburn to say she was crazy.
It was the last of six presentations for a storage room in the lower level of her client's six-bedroom home in Elkhorn. A soffit for duct work forced some creative ideas to disguise or hide it.
“I’m sure you are going to think it’s nuts,” she remembers telling the Willburns. “They loved it. I was shocked, really. Most of the time, people are pretty conservative.”
Not only do the Willburns love their new room, but it also has now won several awards for Muhle, founder of Artistico Design.
The National Association of the Remodeling Industry has named Artistico the 2020 Regional CotY winner in the Region 3 North Central residential interior under $100,000 category. Muhle is the only Nebraska interior designer to advance to NARI’s evening of excellence national finals in St. Petersburg, Florida, in April.
The judging panel, which represents industry experts, selected winners based on problem solving, functionality, aesthetics, craftsmanship, innovation and degree of difficulty.
The project also won the design impact award from the ASID Nebraska-Iowa chapter.
The Willburns decided they wanted a wine room after visiting Sonoma, California, with friends. They joined some wine clubs and needed space to store cases, rather than a few bottles of wine. Pinot noir is a favorite.
They turned to Muhle, who had helped them design their 1½-story, 5,100-square-foot home over five years ago when the Willburns married and became a blended family of six.
The Willburns thought Muhle’s design looked amazing.
“We were really excited when she came up with it,” Matt Willburn said.
The project took six months. Woodworker Bill Ryan provided many of the finishing touches in the 9-by-15-foot room, which holds 20 to 25 cases of wine.
The curved ceiling features small tiles and required a special laminating process to bend the maple veneer to achieve the barrel appearance.
“The individual wine holders took forever,” Muhle said. “There are hundreds, and they had to be equally spaced.”
Willburn likes how everything flows together. Benches on both sides are extremely comfortable, he said. There’s a wine fridge that holds a few cases, under-the-counter mounting for glasses, a serving counter for hors d’oeuvres or charcuterie plates, and half wine barrels as tables.
Most sentimental to Willburn is the door to the room, which was once the front door of his grandparents’ home in the southern Colorado mountains. The wooden door has a glass front with a windmill design.
“It was a great opportunity to put an heirloom in our house,” he said. “I like that as much as anything there.”
The Willburns use the room to entertain a few times a month. A bar outside the cellar is stocked with liquor, beer and soft drinks.
Guests are amazed when they see the design. Although the rest of the house is great, Matt Willburn says the wine room is the icing on the cake.
“This is far and away everyone’s favorite place in the house,” he said.
