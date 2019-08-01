It's one of the staff's favorite days of the year.
The Durham Museum will celebrate National Root Beer Float Day with free 8-ounce root beer floats Saturday.
Each visitor will receive a ticket for one root beer float during museum hours, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Regular museum admission applies and members are free. The complimentary floats are being underwritten by the Dr. C.C. and Mabel L. Criss Memorial Foundation.
From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., guests will also have a chance to participate in fun activities at the museum’s platform to learn the science behind the delicious, foamy float.
The Durham Museum’s authentic soda fountain dates back to the earliest days of Union Station, which opened in 1931. Soda jerks still make floats the old-fashioned way, by hand-scooping ice-cream and adding root beer flavoring and seltzer water.
In addition to the famous treat, visitors will have the opportunity to learn more about the history of soda jerks and experience how travelers enjoyed the soda fountain while passing through Union Station in its heyday.
