It's one of the staff's favorite days of the year.

The Durham Museum will celebrate National Root Beer Float Day with free 8-ounce root beer floats Saturday.

Each visitor will receive a ticket for one root beer float during museum hours, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. 

Regular museum admission applies and members are free. The complimentary floats are being underwritten by the Dr. C.C. and Mabel L. Criss Memorial Foundation.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., guests will also have a chance to participate in fun activities at the museum’s platform to learn the science behind the delicious, foamy float.

The Durham Museum’s authentic soda fountain dates back to the earliest days of Union Station, which opened in 1931. Soda jerks still make floats the old-fashioned way, by hand-scooping ice-cream and adding root beer flavoring and seltzer water.

In addition to the famous treat, visitors will have the opportunity to learn more about the history of soda jerks and experience how travelers enjoyed the soda fountain while passing through Union Station in its heyday.

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription

Let's Confirm You're In Our Delivery Area

Please confirm you are in our delivery area