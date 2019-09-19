When it comes to sleep, bigger really is better. A king-sized bed may just be the key to getting the royally great sleep you’ve always dreamed of.
One major culprit of poor sleep? Pain, especially in the back, shoulder and leg regions.
Approximately one-third of your lifetime is spent asleep, so why would you settle for a bed that keeps you up at night, tossing and turning and disturbing your partner for hours?
A king-sized bed can help by giving couples more room. A standard full-size bed (54 inches by 75 inches) gives each person only a few inches of personal space each. A king-sized bed (76 inches by 80 inches), on the other hand, gives each person the equivalent of their own twin-sized bed.
Those extra inches can make a world of difference. Not only do you not have to worry about tumbling off the edge when your partner turns, but there are countless health benefits for anyone recovering from an injury or suffering from chronic pain.
Some of the other health benefits of a king-sized bed include:
- Relieves stress on pressure points.
- Allows for proper neck alignment, thus reducing vertebrae pressure and nerve contusions.
- Alleviates frozen shoulder syndrome.
- Doesn’t compress respiratory system, making breathing easier.
This extra room also makes a king-sized bed the best choice for families with young kids or pets. In a bigger bed, everyone can snuggle together for a picture-perfect lazy breakfast in bed or movie night in mom and dad’s room.
In addition to the numerous health benefits, king-sized beds are also a great way to enhance your bedroom’s overall look. An upgrade in size doesn’t mean that you have to compromise style. The bed is the star of every bedroom, so it should be a showstopper.
King-sized beds come in a variety of designs, from modern and sleek to romantic canopies to classically ornate. But they all have one thing in common — they make a bold statement of luxury, comfort and style.
Even if your room isn’t the size of a royal bed chamber, a king-sized bed can still be seamlessly worked into smaller rooms. In fact, they are the ideal size for under-bed storage, and many models come with built in drawers.
So, if you’re lying awake tonight, cramped and uncomfortable , perhaps it’s time to upgrade to a bed fit for royalty.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.