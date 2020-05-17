Crane Trust, Rowe Sanctuary need help

Nebraska’s most famous bird visitors are the sandhill and whooping cranes and millions of waterfowl that stop in the central part of the state every spring on their way north.

The Crane Trust and Audubon’s Rowe Sanctuary offer viewing areas and educate people world-wide on these unique birds.

However, the flood of 2019 and the coronavirus pandemic have drastically curtailed those efforts. The loss of revenue threatens the work of both places.

If you’d like to donate to keep their conservation efforts along the Platte River going, go to cranetrust.org/how-to-help/ or

rowe.audubon.org/donate.