WFH.
That’s social media speak for “working from home.” And real-world lingo for “new normal.”
The number of corporate employees working remotely nationwide exploded this week in the national call for “social distancing” in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.
For many, the home office setup has been an exercise in trial and error.
An ironing board as a standing desk?
Hey, if it gets the job done, that’s all that matters, right?
Yes and no.
A home office space doesn’t have to be pretty but it does need to be functional and secure. And for those temporarily WFH with kids, there are even more adjustments to be made.
Maybe you can relate to former World-Herald staffer Barbara Soderlin, who tweeted after Day 1: “You’re capable of working from home. And overseeing your kids’ education and care from home. I’m not sure how to do both at the same time for 6-8 weeks.”
Diana Sheehan commiserated: “Day 1: done and I need to retire!”
Soderlin, who’s employed by the University of Nebraska Foundation, continued her thread: “I’m thinking of instituting a 4-hour solid block of work time. Probably get as much done as in an 8-hour workday. Then I can be free the rest of the day to focus on family needs. Maybe 8:30 to noon and then check email in the afternoon.”
That’s exactly the trick to being productive when working remotely, said Brody Deren, chief strategy officer for Trility Consulting, a tech security and solutions firm headquartered in Des Moines.
“Dedicated space and dedicated time are absolute musts,” Deren, who’s based in Omaha, said of any WFH routine.
Deren, a husband and father of three — ages 4, 7 and 9 — works remotely 90% of the time. Here, he shares tips for settling into optimum work mode.
1. Define your work area.
“You have to have a dedicated space, ideally with separation from the rest of your home, and preferably with a closed door,” Deren said. “It will help you get into the psychological mindset of working.”
If you’re not lucky enough, like Deren, to have a home office, get creative.
“For some people, that dedicated workspace might be a bedroom with a card table, a chair and a laptop,” he said. A basement or loft room or a four-season porch could work as well.
2. Take inventory of your digital tools.
“Employees have to have access to the digital tools they need to complete all of their tasks,” Deren said. “If they don’t, then there will be work that suffers.” Availability and accessibility are key, he said. “Work with your employer to get what you need to be successful and productive.”
3. Operate securely.
Foremost is to follow your company’s policies and procedures in regard to working remotely. “Security is the biggest concern. Cyber criminals are going to go bonkers because they know some businesses aren’t going to be operating securely,” Deren said. “Cloud-based tools with traceable version control and a secure and tested Virtual Private Network (VPN) setup are critical to any business continuity plan.” Additionally, make sure that laptops have full disk encryption, that multi-factor authentication is being utilized, and current versions of software are being utilized.
4. Establish efficient lines of communication.
“Cloud-based productivity tools make it possible to collaborate on documents seamlessly and securely in real time,” Deren said. “You can work one on one, in defined groups or teams, or as an entire enterprise.” A number of communication tools allow for one-to-one, group, team and enterprise-wide communications through various channels — video and voice-capable ones are ideal. Deren’s company uses Zoom for video conferencing and Slack for instant messaging and real-time communications. Microsoft Teams, Confluence, JIRA and GSuite are others.
5. Establish home “office” hours.
“I’m a creature of habit,” Deren said. “Most people are. I like to know generally when I’m plugged in and when I’m not.” His workday generally starts at 7:30 a.m. and winds down at 6 p.m. “The ability to close the door is beneficial,” Deren said of his dedicated workspace. “It’s a common understanding among the children that when Dad is in his office and the door is closed, he can’t be interrupted.”
6. Change up your location for certain tasks.
Sit at your work area for routine tasks, but switch up your location in the home for critical or creative thought. “Maybe you’re routinely writing code at your computer, but then you need to think abstractly or work creatively,” Deren said. “Do it in a new location.” For Deren, it’s a chair by the fireplace. He’ll grab a cup of coffee and a notepad and a pen and settle in for a bit. “It’s a comfortable space with lots of natural light.” And no electronics, although he may have his phone nearby. “I try to avoid it.”
7. Take regular breaks.
Walk away from the keyboard for a few minutes every hour, to stretch, take a short walk or throw a load of clothes in the dryer. “In an office, you’d take a break by grabbing lunch, having a drive-by conversation with someone or going to a meeting,” Deren said. “My particular job doesn’t tie me to the computer all day. I can go for a walk and still take a phone call, which is something I would encourage if it’s a nice day.”
8. Schedule “me” time.
Working from home actually makes it easier to schedule some “me” time, Deren has found. That’s because you’ve taken your daily commute out of the equation. You can now reallocate that time to the exercise routine or hobby you’ve wanted to start. It’s time that you’ve gotten back.
9. Stay connected with people.
“In today’s world, we’re probably better at this because of digital means and social media, but be intentional about fostering and building your work relationships,” Deren said. “You might not be meeting for coffee, lunch or drinks, but you can and should reach out for video and live chats.”
10. Keep open, honest lines of communication with your manager.
Your manager won’t have as much of an ability to read your body language to understand your current mental state. Share with your manager your needs as a remote worker, such as access to information, tools and equipment. Share how well collaboration with teammates and other teams is going, and ask for guidance in ways to resolve any issues. Share if you are feeling stressed, burned out or concerned about something.
