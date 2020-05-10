A curious neighbor had a request.
“May I peek inside?”
Mary Jo Maley happily obliged.
The neighbor gingerly stepped into the entryway, peered around a corner and sighed. “It’s just a little jewel box.”
Mary Jo beamed. That’s exactly what she and interior designer Courtney Otte envisioned for the Paxton condominium home.
Mary Jo and Robert Maley moved into the historic downtown hotel building in November 2018. Their eighth-floor unit has 1,560 square feet and views of the western edge of Gene Leahy Mall.
The Maleys downsized from a 1950s raised ranch near 76th and Pacific Streets. Mary Jo has a green thumb, and the Westside neighborhood home had a sizable garden, which she loved. “I’m a farmer’s daughter. I love getting my hands in the soil,” says the native of Westphalia, Iowa.
But after three years, the home’s steps proved impractical for Robert’s two new hips and chronic back pain – a reminder of the Marine vet’s late ’60s tour of duty in Vietnam.
When it comes to interior design, Mary Jo is adventurous. “I’m not afraid to mix patterns,” she says.
He’s practical. “I don’t always get it, but I trust it,” he says of her design pursuits.
Reading helped occupy Robert’s time on days when workers needed to be in the condo and the homeowners needed to be out of the way. “Just give me a book and a corner and I’m happy,” he says. The Paxton lobby provided a comfortable retreat.
The Maleys met 40 years ago in Omaha’s Dewey Park. He had just finished practicing his back hand on the Park Avenue tennis courts when he came upon a damsel in distress. Mary Jo had been jogging and twisted an ankle.
“I gave her a ride home and we exchanged phone numbers. It was fate,” he says.
Their condo home has “modern elegance with a contemporary spin.” It’s captured in every magazine-perfect element, down to the classical music playing in the background.
“Mary Jo has a very defined taste,” Courtney says. “She knows what she likes.”
Her style, however, has evolved with the decades:
Country French in 2014.
Southwestern in the 2000s.
Full-blown shabby chic in the 1990s.
American country in the 1980s.
“A downtown condo needs an elegant look to match the Art Deco architectural details,” Mary Jo says of the Paxton.
“We only brought a few cherished pieces from previous residences,” she says. “These were incorporated along with items the former owner left behind. We mixed in some inherited items and made a few new acquisitions to create the look.”
Furnishings and accessories are a mix of high and low acquisitions: a large vintage Baroque-style mirror from Midwest Pickers, designer-signed Lucite and chrome leather chairs from the Posh Peacock, a Philippe Starck dining table from Allens Home.
Shortly after moving in, Mary Jo hired Courtney, who owns The Modern Hive, for the redesign of a second bedroom into a sitting room.
It was the first time the Maleys had worked with a designer. Courtney first interviewed her clients about their style and color preferences, budget and more. She also took inventory of furnishings designated by Mary Jo as “must-use,” “don’t use” and “I’d like to use.”
They discussed the Maleys’ everyday lifestyle, too.
“I was over the moon with the sitting room rendering Courtney did last March,” Mary Jo says. “It exceeded my expectations in every way.”
An antique Italian-crafted daybed acquired from a sister moving out of state was a “must-use” in the space.
A photo in a Veranda design book of a massive black lacquered armoire begged for the repurposing of two smaller armoires to get the look.
Courtney had artists Stratton Davis and Sara Griffith lacquer the wood in a black finish with gold highlights. Craftsman Thomas Mollak of TCM Woodworking replaced the rattan door insets with mirrors. Lucite hardware provided the finishing touch.
Mary Jo had specified Art Deco columns so Courtney made use of an existing corner bump-out to incorporate a column to look as if it were always there and crowned the column with decorative plaster pieces.
The sitting room’s black-and-white striped area rug, floral-print textiles and animal-print arm chairs are a testament to Mary Jo’s condo-wide decorating approach: “I like bold, dangerous pattern plays.”
Mary Jo, who once dealt in antiques, accessorizes with vintage glassware and “other pretty little things to feather the nest.”
Small vases of fresh peonies and roses are daily joys. In the living room, orchids are the standout blooms. “I just love fresh flowers in the home,” she says.
“We are enjoying our transition to condo life,” Mary Jo says.
The Paxton’s amenities include two restaurants, a large exercise room and a security station. Entertainment venues are a short walk away. And there’s a third-floor terrace for container gardening.
The Maleys are especially eager for the transformation of Gene Leahy Mall and the riverfront.
“We have a front-row seat to the action,” Mary Jo says.
