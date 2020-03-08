My husband flatly rejects my pleas to add a pooch to our household.
It’s not that he dislikes house pets. He grew up with dogs and cats. Aside from the expense, he argues, it wouldn’t be fair to the pooch. It’d spend half of its life in doggie day care. He has a point.
Growing up, my family always had a dog. But they were outdoor-only pets.
When I was 12, we got the cutest Beagle puppy.
Those were the days when my little brother and I were home alone after school. Pepper, our Beagle, was our playmate.
That pup was mischievous. And so were we. For amusement, John and I would let Pepper inside the house. That little rascal loved chasing the tennis ball as we rolled it across the wooden floors. Pepper also was a hoot playing tug of war with the pillows on our beds.
Mom was unsuspecting for several weeks. But then she began to notice scratches on her floor and tiny rips in the bedding. We fessed up. Mom blew a gasket. And our indoor play dates with Pepper were over.
As an adult, I had a gorgeous blue-eyed, black-and-white Siberian Husky. Mikki, true to the breed, was highly social and loved to roam. He also was prone to ignoring commands. We flunked obedience class − twice.
On a walk one evening, he slipped his collar on his leash and bolted. After a few hours of searching, I called the Humane Society with a missing dog report. The next morning, I got a phone call from the desk person at a hotel about 3 miles away. Mikki had shown up at the door after dark and, looking like a decent fella, endeared himself to management for a free night’s lodging and an all-you-can-eat breakfast. The hotel staff, in talking with the Humane Society, was certain its guest was my runaway.
My free-spirited indoor-outdoor pooch had a cast-iron stomach. He once ate a corner of drywall in the living room — with no crumbs to prove it.
I was flabbergasted the day he robbed a summer sausage from the kitchen counter and swallowed it whole rather than give it up. A muzzle full of salt helped expel it.
Another time, he was rummaging through my laundry basket and helped himself to a pair of pantyhose. A chase ensued, and he ate the evidence.
That required a visit to the vet. Upon ... extraction, the vet asked if I wanted the pantyhose back. I did not.
I hadn’t intended for Mikki to be a house dog, but those baby blues won me over early on. He was the best companion and partner for 13 years.
So that’s why I’m lobbying for a dog again. Only maybe one that doesn’t shed. Alas, my husband still isn’t budging on the man’s-best-friend argument.
He is, however, in favor of adopting the peacock that has been frequenting our treed yard since mid-December.
The peafowl is a mature male. He favors the shelter of our front porch and patio on bad weather days. Otherwise, he wanders with a large rafter of turkeys that calls our neighborhood home.
Kurt and I have playfully squabbled over naming rights for our brilliantly feathered friend. I initially proposed Beauregard, Beau for short. Kurt was set on Kevin, for the character in the movie “Up.” We’ve agreed on Lord Feathermore. Regal yet playful.
So now I’m thinking our Lord needs a Lady. Wouldn’t peachicks be fun!
