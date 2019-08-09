Join Omaha’s community of plant-minded people for the chance to talk plants and share some extras from your own plant collection.
Mulhalls is hosting a plant swap in the greenhouse with the master gardeners of the Nebraska Extension – with live music, food, ice cream and lots of amazing plants.
Drop off your extra plants starting at noon. Any disease- and pest-free plants are welcome – houseplants, perennials, hostas and daylilies.
Gardening books are welcome, too.
Trade your contribution for points you can use to choose plants or books someone else has brought in. Shopping at the swap will begin at 1 p.m.
While you wait to browse the selection, enjoy live music from local singer-songwriter Topher Booth. Meet people from local plant-loving organizations – The Big Garden, Nomore Emptypots and Nebraska Master Naturalist – to learn about the incredible work that’s taking place here in this community.
Or get all your gardening questions answered at the Ask a Master Gardener booth hosted by Nebraska Extension in Douglas-Sarpy Counties.
Grab some lunch from local bakery Farine + Four, ice cream from Coneflower Creamery and drinks from Myrtle & Cypress. Be sure to bring along some cash for food and drinks.
