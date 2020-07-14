Trees are marvelous works of art. This one is sure to grow on you as you shape its trunk and branches, then fill it in with button leaves.
What you need
20-by-20-inch canvas
Brown acrylic paint
Art brushes
Brown puffy paint
Hot glue gun and glue sticks or permanent craft adhesive
Craft buttons
What you do
1. Using a pencil, lightly sketch the trunk and main branches of a tree on the canvas.
2. Paint the trunk and main branches, filing in the pencil drawing. With a thin brush, paint some smaller branches.
3. Allow to dry.
4. Using puffy paint, add texture lines to trunk and main branches. If you still have enough puffy paint, apply to a few smaller branches for dimension.
5. Allow puffy paint to dry.
6. Arrange varying sizes and colors of buttons on the canvas to mimic “leaves” on the branches. Once you’re happy with your design, glue buttons in place.
7. Let glue dry completely before handling canvas.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.