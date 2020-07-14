20200415_spe_mom_buttontree(5)
KILEY CRUSE/THE WORLD-HERALD

Trees are marvelous works of art. This one is sure to grow on you as you shape its trunk and branches, then fill it in with button leaves.

What you need

20200415_spe_mom_buttontree

20-by-20-inch canvas

Brown acrylic paint

Art brushes

Brown puffy paint

Hot glue gun and glue sticks or permanent craft adhesive

Craft buttons

What you do

1. Using a pencil, lightly sketch the trunk and main branches of a tree on the canvas.

2. Paint the trunk and main branches, filing in the pencil drawing. With a thin brush, paint some smaller branches.

3. Allow to dry.

4. Using puffy paint, add texture lines to trunk and main branches. If you still have enough puffy paint, apply to a few smaller branches for dimension.

20200415_spe_mom_buttontree(2)

Puffy paint adds texture to the branches on your button tree.

5. Allow puffy paint to dry.

6. Arrange varying sizes and colors of buttons on the canvas to mimic “leaves” on the branches. Once you’re happy with your design, glue buttons in place.

7. Let glue dry completely before handling canvas.

20200415_spe_mom_buttontree(3)

kiley.cruse@owh.com, 402-444-1374

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email