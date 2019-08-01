While heat makes fescue and Kentucky bluegrass slow down, it does the exact opposite for nutsedge. The plant relishes both that and a lot of rain, and starts to take over. It can be worse in irrigated lawns.
Because of its appearance, many people think it’s a grass. But it’s actually a perennial plant. And like a tulip, it has a bulb.
If you try to pull out the grass or spray now, you’re leaving the bulb behind to grow again.
Evans said it works much better to treat the nutsedge in the spring, when it’s starting to draw energy from the bulb to grow. “It’s easier to kill when it’s small.’’
The best products are Sedgehammer (halosulfuron) or Ortho Nutsedge Killer (sulfentrazone). The only organic solution is pulling out the grass and making sure to get the bulb, too.
“Photograph where you have nutsedge, and next spring is when you start management,’’ Evans said.
Butterfly collisions
Several motorists have reported arriving at their destination with a grill full of dead butterflies.
That’s because there’s been an irruption, or above-average numbers, of painted lady butterflies in the upper Midwest. Observers have noticed thousands of the orange insects.
“They are just everywhere,’’ Evans said. “Here at the office they are going nuts on the oregano in our flower beds.’’
Evans said he’s sad to say there is nothing motorists can do to avoid them. The butterflies should be continuing their migration south soon.
1 of 7
Christine Cruwe leads Packer through Lauritzen Gardens on Monday during Leashes at Lauritzen, an event in which the 100 acres and miles of trails at the gardens are opened to canines and their humans.
Teresa Eske and Barry Leesley walk their dogs, from left, Bella, Mae and Bear at Lauritzen Gardens on Monday during Leashes at Lauritzen. The event is offered from 5 to 8 p.m. on the first two Mondays of each month through October.
Photos: Dogs have their day in the garden during Leashes at Lauritzen
1 of 7
Christine Cruwe leads Packer through Lauritzen Gardens on Monday during Leashes at Lauritzen, an event in which the 100 acres and miles of trails at the gardens are opened to canines and their humans.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Joey, a Coton de Tuléar owned by Laurie Owen, is ready for Leashes at Lauritzen. Water and treats were available at stations throughout the garden.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Teresa Eske and Barry Leesley walk their dogs, from left, Bella, Mae and Bear at Lauritzen Gardens on Monday during Leashes at Lauritzen. The event is offered from 5 to 8 p.m. on the first two Mondays of each month through October.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Shannon Casson and her golden retriever Harrison explore Lauritzen Gardens on Monday.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Limairy Baskin, left, and Andre Baskin walk Odis, a French bulldog, during Leashes at Lauritzen on Monday.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Laurie Owen gives Joey a drink during their walk through Lauritzen Gardens on Monday.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Jamie Hserwahhei, left, and Mario Pelico get the their Siberian husky, Thor, some water during Leashes at Lauritzen on Monday.
Marjie is a writer for The World-Herald’s special sections and specialty publications, including Inspired Living Omaha, Wedding Essentials and Momaha Magazine. Follow her on Twitter @mduceyOWH. Phone: 402-444-1034.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Inspired Living Omaha is a premium publication of the Omaha World-Herald, delivering to Sunday subscribers. Spotlighting home, design, fashion, food, entertaining, design, travel + more. #JoinOurStory. Start your subscription today. Call 402-346-3363 or e-mail us at customerservice@owh.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.