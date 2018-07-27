It’s a plant lover’s dream.
Or maybe their worst nightmare, if they have no room to put any more flowers or have exceeded their budget for the season.
Benson Plant Rescue has close to 15,000 perennials for sale. Shade, partial shade and sun-loving plants in 4-inch pots sell for $3 individually or $20 for flats of 10. The sale will be from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at 7224 Maple St.
This weekend, the nonprofit also will give away three 1-gallon perennials to active duty military, veterans, first responders, hospital staff, teachers and school and library staff as part of Benson Days. Interested gardeners must show their work I.D.
Plants that were rescued in 2017 are the ones that are being given away.
“These plants are proven winter hardy in the pot, meaning they are as tough as it gets,’’ says Dr. David Hibler, who operates the rescue with his wife, Judith Navon.
Since 1999 the couple have been selling overstock and end-of-season plants rescued from stores and local nurseries. They also get plants from local gardeners dividing their perennials or changing their houseplants.
In 20 years, they’ve donated more than $50,000 to the Omaha Public Library for the purchase of children’s books, iPads and computers.
The latest plants are from a wholesale nursery in Iowa. More than 50 volunteers helped unload the plants last Friday and others moved the perennials to a more shady spot behind the rescue over the weekend.
Hibler said he can’t stand seeing things go to waste, especially living things.
“We humans helped create these plants, so it seems to me that we have the responsibility of taking care of them as best we can,’’ he said. “In a way, the Benson Plant Rescue is like a humane society for transforming ownership of plant life just like the Nebraska Humane Society does with animal life: dogs and cats.’’
And don’t worry if your garden is full, he says. There’s always room for a few more if you are a plant lover.
“It is doing a world of good by beautifying your yard, which thus improves your neighborhood,’’ he says. “What’s not to like about that?’’
