Pull on a sweater, grab a pumpkin-spiced anything and head to Rockbrook Village to celebrate the return of autumn in Omaha.
“Autumn is a favorite time in the Village because of the many fun, free, family-friendly events and activities from September through November,” says Andrea Carson, Rockbrook’s marketing director.
Here's a sampling of entries on the calendar, including one today.
48th Annual Rockbrook Village Art Fair
Sept. 8, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Billed as one of Nebraska's the longest-running art fairs, this two-day juried event (which opened Saturday) features more than 120 local, regional and national artists showing art glass, leather goods, jewelry, paintings, photography, sculpture, wood carvings, ceramics and more. Back by popular demand: A kids tent with arts and crafts hosted by the nonprofit First Responders Foundation, a new Rockbrook tenant. “As always, the center plaza will be the spot for people who need a break from shopping and/or a bite to eat while enjoying some live music,” Carson says.
Cars and Caffeine
Sept. 28 and Oct. 26, 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.
Rise and shine, car buffs! This event is the perfect morning blend of coffee and classic cars. Grab breakfast at Scooter’s, Great Harvest Bread Co. or The Garden Cafe, or order a latte to-go and browse the antique and vintage cars on display around the square. Stores open at 10 a.m. for those who want to do a little shopping after the show and shine.
CARVED
Oct. 19, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The first CARVED was such a success last year, Rockbrook is making it an annual event. A highlight is a pumpkin-carving contest with a $500 cash prize for the winner’s school of choice. “Last year we had six schools compete, and we really hope that the event can grow a little more each year,” Carson says. There also will be a kids’ Halloween costume contest; one winner will receive a basket of gift cards and goodies from Rockbrook businesses. The event ends with trick-or-treating in the Village.
Small Business Saturday + Santa in the Village
Nov. 30, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Carson aims to make this Rockbrook’s biggest and best combo event, with the return of free horse-drawn carriage rides, cookies and hot cocoa – plus Santa himself, with his reindeer! Rockbrook retailers will hold sales to celebrate Small Business Saturday and the holidays. “All of our retail businesses and restaurants are locally owned, so it’s the perfect place to support small businesses that day,” Carson says. “Many of our shops carry unique and exclusive brands that you won’t find anywhere else in Omaha, or even Nebraska.”
For more information on the shopping center and coming events, visit rockbrookvillage.com.
