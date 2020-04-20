It’s been weeks since officials put the clamp on salon services in response to the coronavirus. How’s that going for you?
If you’re used to being in a hairstylist’s chair every three to six weeks, you may be on the verge of taking matters into your own hands.
Cut? Color? How hard could it be to try it at home?
Kirby Keomysay of Kontempo. shudders at the question.
“I like the encouragement of, ‘Don’t do stuff to your hair’ — just when you start to think, ‘I can’t take it any longer,’ ” said the founder/creative director of the Omaha salon. “We’re all in the same boat.”
The best course: Stay strong and hold tight. “We’re rooting for you.”
Sarah Boyce, owner-stylist of ONEsalon in Waterloo, understands the temptation of beauty at home.
“We have totally been thrown into this parallel universe,” she said. “Things that we were able to control, we can’t control anymore. And now it’s like, ‘I just want my hair done, or I need a trim, or a conditioning treatment, or a scalp massage.’ These are things as humans we find a lot of comfort in.”
Not to mention the “hairapy,” or hair therapy, that goes along with being in a stylist’s chair.
“We’re missing that interaction, too,” Boyce said.
She’s leaning into social media and doing product drops on doorsteps to stay connected with her clients while practicing social distancing.
But it’s not enough.
“There are some people who are growing desperate,” Boyce said.
If you’re one of them, here are tips, tricks, tuneups and touchstones to keep you sane until you’re back into your salon routine once more.
HAIR CARE
Coping is all about going back to the basics, Keomysay said. “This is the perfect time to let your hair rest and recover. If you’re not going anywhere, let your hair do its thing naturally.”
He recommends reaching out to your stylist for advice on how to properly maintain your hair until the quarantine ends. An example might be hair extensions.
“Hair will matte and break if you don’t properly care for them,” he said.
Instead of washing your hair daily, switch to every other day. The natural oils on your scalp will make your hair less dry. And do let your hair air-dry; relief from the heat of hairstyling tools will be beneficial to your scalp and the ends of your hair.
CUT
“Don’t do anything to change the geometry of your cut,” Keomysay said.
You can, however, have reasonable success trimming bangs and split ends — if you have the right tools. Utility scissors aren’t among them. Invest in shears. And cut with caution.
For bangs, point-cutting is recommended. The technique involves holding the shears vertically in front of your face, grabbing the bang hair and making a series of gentle snips. But be sure to cut your hair dry and to err on the longer side.
“Don’t take off too much too quickly,” Keomysay cautioned.
Another bang-trimming method is to twist the bang hair into one section in front of your face and snip up into the ends of the hair, holding the scissors vertically. This will give ends a soft, diffused look. You can lighten fringe around the face with the same technique.
STYLE
This is a great time to try a new style, Keomysay and Boyce said.
- Play with your part.
- Wear your hair more forward.
- Weave your locks into a braid.
- Pull long hair into a top knot or messy bun.
- Create some waves. Braid your hair when wet, sleep in the braids and, in the morning, set the strands free. The crimped look will last for hours.
- Swoop long bangs to the side and anchor with a bobby pin or hair clip.
COLOR
“It’s risky business to attempt to color your own hair,” Boyce said. “That $10 box of color might be a Band-Aid now, but if it goes south, the cost to repair the damage will be high.”
Added Keomysay: “Not everyone’s hair is created equal. You’re not going to get the results pictured on the box. In many cases, it’s a color correction that’s going to cost double or triple what you normally would pay in the salon, and possibly require two or three visits.”
You also have the risk of permanent stain to your countertop, carpet, clothing.
COVERING THE GRAY
“People aren’t going to notice the gray because we’re social distancing,” Keomysay said.
Boyce is on the same page.
“It’s something clients are worried about,” she said. “But I’m not even retouching my color until we’re back in the salon. I’m hanging with everybody, too.’’
For those who aren’t as patient, here are ways to mask the gray:
- Apply a root touch-up powder. Begin by dabbing the applicator sponge with product along the root line or hairline where you see gray. The powder, also available in spray form, absorbs sebum and other natural oils in hair for a natural look. In a pinch, use powder bronzer or foundation. Mascara, eye shadow and permanent marker are other concealers if you’re in dire straits.
- Try a sheen builder. Boyce uses a product from Kevin Murphy that has minimal color-changing attributes but rather adds sheen. “It’s like lip gloss for your hair,” she said. The treatment is applied in the shower much like hair conditioner.
- Give yourself a zigzag part for extra volume and help hiding gray. Place the tip of a tail comb at the start of your part, then walk the comb in a zigzag pattern toward your crown. Pull up sections of hair as you go and style with your fingertips. Have a lot of gray? Do smaller zigzags. “We’re taking it back to the ‘90s, but it’s only temporary,” Keomysay said.
Men seem to be weathering the hair crisis better than women.
Most of Boyce’s male clients are chilling, saying, “Just let me know when you’re taking appointments again.”
“This is a great time to try a retro look with a shaggy mane and channel your inner Tom Petty,” Boyce said.
Or grab your electric trimmer, raise the guards and carefully clean up and over the ears.
Keomysay and Boyce’s advice in a nutshell: Have fun. Experiment with hair styles. And test tools and products.
And rest assured, when the governor finally gives the OK to reopen, salons will be operating at extended hours.
