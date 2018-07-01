While the Lewis & Clark Scenic Byway focuses on the explorers’ northern route through Nebraska, U.S. Highway 75 through the southeast part of the state holds numerous points of interest tied to the traders and settlers who came after the expedition. Here's a sampler for an easy day trip between Bellevue and Brownville.
BELLEVUE
Historians may consider the short-lived Fort Atkinson near Fort Calhoun the first town in Nebraska, but it is Bellevue which holds the honor of being the oldest continuous town in the state.
The city’s history dates to 1822 — just 18 years after Lewis and Clark floated by — when the Missouri Fur Co. of St. Louis built a trading post on the banks to establish commerce with the Omaha, Otoe, Missouri and Pawnee tribes. French Canadian trappers named the area Belle Vue because of the beautiful view of the Missouri River from the bluffs.
The Old Presbyterian Church, built in 1858, and an 1830s log cabin stand in a section of Bellevue known as Olde Towne. The city’s dominant employer — Offutt Air Force Base — also traces its roots to Nebraska’s beginnings with the creation of the military post, Fort Crook, in the mid-1890s.
PLATTSMOUTH
Just south of Bellevue on U.S. 75 is Plattsmouth, a community that gets its name from being situated at the mouth of the Platte River. Lewis and Clark camped in the area, hunting, repairing their boats and meeting with the Otoe tribe. The city of 6,500 residents is known for its community festivals and historic downtown district that houses quaint cafes, ethnic restaurants and shops. Visit during the Plattsmouth Harvest Festival, Sept. 6-9, for food and fun, including a parade, talent show, egg toss and horseshoe competitions, and fireworks.
NEBRASKA CITY
Further south on U.S. 75 is Nebraska City, home to the Lewis and Clark Center, where visitors can walk in the footsteps of the explorers through videos and interactive displays, and climb aboard a replica of their keel boat.
Nebraska City is steeped in history. It is the home of Arbor Lodge, the birthplace of Arbor Day. One of the city founders, J. Sterling Morton, saw opportunity on Nebraska’s prairie when he arrived in 1855 and planted trees for shade and lumber. The idea caught on. Nearly 1 million trees were planted statewide on the first Arbor Day, April 10, 1872.
Today you can learn about Morton and enjoy the benefits of his vision at Arbor Lodge State Historical Park and Arbor Day Farm. It is the site of Morton’s original estate and features a mansion, arboretum, gardens, walking trails, a 50-foot tree house, a nature ride and a gift shop. In September, the community’s AppleJack Festival attracts more than 60,000 people to celebrate everything apple — from pies and cider to doughnuts and caramel apples. Visitors pick apples and buy seasonal goods from area apple orchards. There are crafts, a classic car show, live music and a parade, too. Mark your calendar for Sept. 21-23.
AUBURN
The community of Auburn connects to the Missouri River via the Little Nemaha River. Lewis and Clark stopped at this conflux and also at the mouth of the Nemaha River, closer to Rulo. It is in this southeastern area of the state that the explorers found fertile land loaded with fruit, nuts and berries. Agriculture is the economic foundation of Auburn and its neighbor, Brownville, situated on the Missouri River.
BROWNVILLE
Brownville draws tourists year-round but special events mid-May through mid-October draw the biggest crowds. On the Fourth of July, the town pulls out all the stops for a Freedom Day Celebration that includes a fun run, half-marathon, children’s activities, dog show, parade, river boat cruises, a free concert and fireworks over the Missouri River.
The Whiskey Run Creek Vineyard and Winery’s Friday Night Summer Music Series runs through August; check the winery’s Facebook page for dates and featured musicians. Or catch a performance at the Brownville Village Theatre, the oldest repertory theater in Nebraska, through Aug. 12.
Come back in the fall for the 60th annual Brownville Fall Flea Market, Sept. 29 and 30, or the Old Time Autumn, Oct. 13 and 14, featuring Civil War re-enactors, river boat cruises, artisans, buggy rides, food and more. Christmas in Brownville, Dec. 1, is another regional draw.
Saturday or Sunday any time of year, head for the Lewis and Clark campground on the Missouri riverbank for a look at the 1931 Captain Meriwether Lewis Dredge. A U.S. National Historic Landmark, it once was used by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to control flooding and improve navigation on the Missouri River. Today, the vessel houses the Museum of Missouri River History.
The Brownville Fine Arts Association is behind numerous educational and cultural endeavors, including the Brownville Depot & Railroad History Museum, the Flatwater Folk Art Museum and the Gov. Furnas Historic Home & Museum. While you're walking around, keep your eyes open for quilt blocks on various barns, homes and buildings in Brownville. All 19 are highlighted in a brochure available at the Brownville Market, Schoolhouse Art Gallery, winery and other locations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.