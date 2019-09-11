Styling + Photography by Kiley Cruse

Add some silly fun to your Halloween party with these googly-eye crafts.

Candy Bar Mummy

Here’s a riddle, just for giggles: What do you call a Hershey bar in a full-body wrap?

A yummy mummy.

WHAT YOU NEED

Full-size Hershey candy bars

White crepe paper streamers

Black card stock

Googly eyes, 25 mm

Glue dots

Scissors

WHAT YOU DO

1. Cut card stock into 2-inch-by-5¼-inch strip. Using glue dots, secure two googly eyes to the upper section of each strip.

2. Cut crepe paper into 6-foot length, approximately.

3. Cut down the center of the streamer to create two 6-foot lengths. This does not need to be precise; just eyeball it.

4. Use a glue dot to secure card stock strip to the front of the candy bar.

5. Put a glue dot on the back of the Hershey bar wrapper. Stick streamer to the glue dot and start wrapping streamer around the bar, making sure to overlap each layer.

6. Continue wrapping the candy bar until you get to the eyes. Leave a little peek hole or gap and finish wrapping.

7. Secure the crepe paper with a glue dot and use scissors to trim any excess.

Source: Scraplifters.com

Frankenstein Paper Cups

This craft will have everyone doing the “Monster Mash.”

WHAT YOU NEED

Green 9-ounce paper cups

Black card stock, 11 inches wide

Googly eyes, 25 mm

Glue

Glue dots

Mini marshmallows

Pinking shears

Black permanent marker

WHAT YOU DO

1. Cut 1-inch-wide strips of black card stock. Trim one long edge of paper with pinking shears.

2. Use glue dots to attach paper strip to top of cup. Start at the seam of the paper cup; this will be the back of your design.

3. Use glue dots to attach two googly eyes to the cup, just below the paper strip.

4. Draw a smile with the marker.

5. Glue marshmallows to each side of the cup for neck bolts. Note: Glue dots do not work for the marshmallows.

Source: robert-mahar.com

Bat Drinking Straws

Guests of all ages will go batty for these!

WHAT YOU NEED

1½-inch-wide wire-edged black ribbon

Straws

Googly eyes, 8 mm

Glue or glue dots

Pinking shears

WHAT YOU DO

1. Cut an 8-inch strip of ribbon.

2. Tie ribbon around top of straw.

3. Glue googly eyes to back of knot.

4. Trim wings with pinking shears.

Source: robert-mahar.com

Find supplies for this tutorial at David M. Mangelsen’s.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription