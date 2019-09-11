Styling + Photography by Kiley Cruse
Add some silly fun to your Halloween party with these googly-eye crafts.
Candy Bar Mummy
Here’s a riddle, just for giggles: What do you call a Hershey bar in a full-body wrap?
A yummy mummy.
WHAT YOU NEED
Full-size Hershey candy bars
White crepe paper streamers
Black card stock
Googly eyes, 25 mm
Glue dots
Scissors
WHAT YOU DO
1. Cut card stock into 2-inch-by-5¼-inch strip. Using glue dots, secure two googly eyes to the upper section of each strip.
2. Cut crepe paper into 6-foot length, approximately.
3. Cut down the center of the streamer to create two 6-foot lengths. This does not need to be precise; just eyeball it.
4. Use a glue dot to secure card stock strip to the front of the candy bar.
5. Put a glue dot on the back of the Hershey bar wrapper. Stick streamer to the glue dot and start wrapping streamer around the bar, making sure to overlap each layer.
6. Continue wrapping the candy bar until you get to the eyes. Leave a little peek hole or gap and finish wrapping.
7. Secure the crepe paper with a glue dot and use scissors to trim any excess.
Source: Scraplifters.com
Frankenstein Paper Cups
This craft will have everyone doing the “Monster Mash.”
WHAT YOU NEED
Green 9-ounce paper cups
Black card stock, 11 inches wide
Googly eyes, 25 mm
Glue
Glue dots
Mini marshmallows
Pinking shears
Black permanent marker
WHAT YOU DO
1. Cut 1-inch-wide strips of black card stock. Trim one long edge of paper with pinking shears.
2. Use glue dots to attach paper strip to top of cup. Start at the seam of the paper cup; this will be the back of your design.
3. Use glue dots to attach two googly eyes to the cup, just below the paper strip.
4. Draw a smile with the marker.
5. Glue marshmallows to each side of the cup for neck bolts. Note: Glue dots do not work for the marshmallows.
Source: robert-mahar.com
Bat Drinking Straws
Guests of all ages will go batty for these!
WHAT YOU NEED
1½-inch-wide wire-edged black ribbon
Straws
Googly eyes, 8 mm
Glue or glue dots
Pinking shears
WHAT YOU DO
1. Cut an 8-inch strip of ribbon.
2. Tie ribbon around top of straw.
3. Glue googly eyes to back of knot.
4. Trim wings with pinking shears.
Source: robert-mahar.com
Find supplies for this tutorial at David M. Mangelsen’s.
